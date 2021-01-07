Reimagined with a shopping arcade concept, Pop The Arcade to focus more on experience and convenience in new norm

Pop The Arcade executive director Charles Wong pays a visit during the launching of Pop The Arcade in Jaya One, Petaling Jaya on January 6, 2020. — Pictures by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Jan 7 ― Shopping mall Jaya One is turning their pop-up retail stores, Pop, into a shopping arcade concept inspired by the likes found in United Kingdom and Japan.

The new 58,000 square feet concept store coined as Pop The Arcade will be home to over 40 vendors from both homegrown entrepreneurs and international brands.

Being one of the first urban arcade retrofits in a shopping mall in Malaysia, Pop The Arcade offers visitors a vast choice of artisanal items from fashion clothing and accessories to hobbies to pet items and home appliances and more.

View of Pop The Arcade in Jaya One, Petaling Jaya.

With interconnected walkways, visitors will be able to walk from unit to unit to enjoy a complex of individual shops represented by each vendor.

Pop The Arcade has also created specific zones to further ease consumers' experience with an atmosphere of balance between comfort and safe shopping for consumers while minimising contact and abiding to social distancing.

According to Pop The Arcade executive director Charles Wong, the reimagining of Pop The Arcade is one of their ways of staying relevant during this trying time.

“Pop is reimagined to a shopping arcade concept to stay relevant as the heart and soul of the startup community, the foundation of retail economies, and a leisure sanctuary for shoppers everywhere.

“Taking in the effects of the pandemic, we need to find ways to attract and engage consumers through their decision journeys.

“We strongly hope that our new concept store can provide a good customer journey and delightful shopping experience for all visitors no matter what goods you’re looking for,” Wong said.

Pop The Arcade with its arcade concept.

With online shopping on the rise as consumers deemed it a safer option, Pop The Arcade has also diversified its services by allowing vendors to sell their products online through their e-commerce platform, www.popshop.my.

In celebrating their opening, Pop The Arcade is offering shoppers a RM5 off with a minimum spending of RM30 on their popshop platform.

For local brands looking to expand their business, Pop The Arcade is open for discussion and collaborations and can be contacted at [email protected].

Pop by Jaya One has been established since 2013 and has been a platform for independent entrepreneurs and startups.