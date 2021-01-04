Resort in Perlis urges visitors to be mindful of their artificial tulips after lamenting ruined décor

A resort in Perlis has taken to Facebook urging the public to be mindful of their decorations after it was ruined by previous visitors. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/Tasoh Lake Resort by Tasoh Tasikku

KUALA LUMPUR, January 4 — A lake resort in Perlis is urging visitors to be mindful of its artificial tulips after the display was ruined by visitors posing for photos.

Tasoh Lake Resort by Tasoh Tasikku located at Kaki Bukit posted a few images on its Facebook displaying damage to its tulips caused by previous visitors.

Apart from the damage at the artificial tulip garden which is one of its star attractions, a photo of a woman sitting on top of the tulips while posing was also posted.

Tasoh Lake Resort urged the public to treat their decor with care and be considerate of the work of its maintenance team which put the display together, placing each tulip individually by hand.

The establishment voiced its hope that the public would cooperate and appreciate the flowers without doing any further harm.

“We at Tasikku management hope that visitors will care for our decorations.

“We hope that everyone can cooperate in showing love to these flowers, please do not step, sit, lie or pluck those flowers.

“It hurts our hearts to see so,” Tasoh Lake Resort wrote in the post, adding that they’re grateful for the support from the public while also teasing that more attractions will be coming to the resort.

The post has been shared over 100 times on Facebook and have received over 400 likes with users’ sympathising with the resort.

Some users can also be seen leaving suggestions in the comment section which includes proposing the resort owner to put up a fence around the tulip garden as well as hiring a security guard to keep watch.