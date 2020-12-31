Young Kelantanese couple aged 16 and 15 wedding video goes viral on Tik Tok with over a million views (VIDEO)

The young teenage couple's wedding went viral on TikTok. —Screenshot via TikTok/hariafiqah1

KUALA LUMPUR, December 31 — A young teenage couple has gone viral on social media platform Tik Tok as videos of their wedding made the rounds.

The wedding video in Tanah Merah, Kelantan which was uploaded by the couple’s aunt who goes by the username hariafiqah1, looks like any other traditional Malay wedding.

Social media users began flooding the comments section after the aunt revealed the age of the bride and groom following her caption on one of the videos that goes “Can you guess how old they are?”

As it turns out, both of the couple are teenagers with the groom aged 16 while the bride is 15-years-old.

In one of the videos, the young couple can be seen clad in matching blue wedding outfits along with their groomsmen and bridesmaids escorting them.

The wedding videos have attracted the attention of social media users with one of the videos surpassing over a million views.

Some Tik Tok users were sceptical of the union as the couple are still underage while some left supporting advice for the newlyweds.

“If you’re truly ready, then please by all means, marriage is not easy dear young ones, but whatever it is, Selamat Pengantin Baru!” said user Rosekhadija.

“You need to make sure that you yourself is really ready, it’s not just for the sake of looking sweet together,” said user chickinwingzz.

According to the Federal Teritory’s Islamic Family Law Act 1984, the minimum age requirement for marriage for men is 18 years old while for women it is 16 years old.

However, exceptions can be made if the Shariah Judge has granted permission in writing in certain circumstances.