MusicForAGoodCause: Celebrate the underprivileged with Fun For Funds free New Year’s Eve virtual charity concert

Stoochy Entertainment presents Fun For Funds, an independent virtual New Year's Eve concert that aims to raise funds in order to provide essential food supplies and cooked meals for those in need. ― Picture courtesy of Stoochy Entertainment

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 ― Celebrate the ushering in of 2021 with a free six hours live performances by local talents while helping out the less fortunate.

Kuala Lumpur based creative agency, Stoochy Entertainment is presenting Fun For Funds, an independent virtual New Year’s Eve concert that aims to raise funds in order to provide essential food supplies and cooked meals for those in need.

The event inspired by the LIVE-AID Benefit concert from the United Kingdom, is working closely with local NGO, Ari’s Offering (AO) which has been organising charity programs to provide meals and groceries to single mothers, orphans, Orang Asli and other charity homes across the Klang Valley.

According to Stoochy Entertainment managing director Deyda Shahril, even though the entertainment industry is amongst the most affected by the pandemic, they were committed in bringing #MusicForAGoodCause to the public.

“Hence, doing a livestream event costs less compared to a physical event and we are basically doing this to give back to the public.”

“All lineups, brands, record labels, the host, and even us (Stoochy), have agreed to do Fun For Funds for free and to go live for 6 hours on the New Year’s Eve.”

“We bring the music to the community so they could be a part of the good cause and the funds raised during the event can help others to survive,” Deyda said adding that, all of the donations from the virtual events will fully go to AO’s social giving fund.

Donations can be made in RM10, RM50 and RM150 contributions.

For every RM10 contribution, one meal will be channelled to charity homes in AO’s weekly deliveries while five meals will be contributed for every RM50 contribution.

For every RM150 contribution, it will be bundled into one care package which has enough goods to feed 25 children for one week.

“To be honest we do not specifically aim to collect a big number of donations, but to create an awareness and to get everyone connected as a whole.

“Donation should only be done from their hearts.

“This can also be the place where everyone can have a great celebration to leave this challenging year behind together,” Deyda said.

The lineup for Stoochy Entertainment's Funds For Fun, happening on December 31 from 6.00pm until midnight. ― Picture courtesy of Stoochy Entertainment

The Fun For Funds will be hosted by local musician and actor, Qi Razali along with a total of ten lineups to commemorate the evening which are Seven Collar T-Shirt, Dizkopolis, Pastel Lite, Khodi, Heavside, Akwa Arifin, Ili Ruzanna, DJ Ziqq, Dj Ta5h and DJ Aida.

The event is sponsored by Captainade.MY along with Tangsi Tujuh and will go live on December 31 from 6.00pm until midnight.

Audiences can also enjoy special promotions from Captainade.MY and also stand a chance to win a special gift from Qi Razali as well.

“My hope for this event is just to let the people enjoy music from the comfort of their couch, in line with the new norms.

“They can also make a contribution to those who are vulnerable during this trying time.

“We may not be able to change their lives completely, but to be able to carve a smile on their face, to be able to lessen their burden to get through the day, are somewhat important to foster a great set of heart for the community, cheers to the end 2020 with joy and giving,” Deyda said.

For those interested in joining the Funds For Fun New Year's Eve celebration, please RSVP here.