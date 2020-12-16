SK Taman Bukit Indah in Johor bags Microsoft global award for digitalisation in education and community efforts

SKTBI had organised digital learning sessions for parents and students after school hours. ― Picture courtesy of Microsoft Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Dec 16 ― Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Bukit Indah (SKTBI) in Johor recently bagged the “Biggest Impact School of The Year 2019-2020” title for Microsoft Showcase Schools.

Microsoft Showcase Schools, a programme by Microsoft supports a global network of schools to implement school-wide transformation to drive a culture of learning, innovation and continuous improvement.

SKTBI can now pride itself for being the only school in Asia and one of the three schools globally to have won the award among 325 institutions from 58 countries across the world.

Its teachers are also accredited Microsoft Innovative Educator (MIE) experts which is a global recognition for their commitments in integrating technology into their teaching lessons.

Education Ministry educational resource and technology division director Maznah Abu Bakar said that the school’s dedication to use technology and train surrounding communities with digital skills is vital demonstrating digitalisation aspirations.

“SKTBI has proven that it is possible to find success and support continuous education through innovative use of technology in its classrooms amid challenging times.”

The school’s headmaster Rasman Abdul Karim said that the teachers have been actively exploring the use of technology in education even before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The use of technology allowed smoother transition to remote learning as it provided us ample time to prepare our teachers, parents and students in enabling digital education.

“And we hope our journey will motivate other schools in Malaysia to leverage technology to enhance our education system as we head into the digital future,” he said.

One of the school’s teachers Mohd Fadzli Ishak said that teachers in the school have begun to realise the importance of picking up remote learning and digital teaching skills.

“Our educators’ responses have been positive as they begin to discover new ways of teaching, collaborating and leveraging these new skills to enhance their virtual classroom experiences.”

English language sessions being conducted virtually by SKTBI's teachers. ― Picture courtesy of Microsoft Malaysia

Microsoft Malaysia’s managing director K. Raman meanwhile said that SKTBI’s collaborative approach towards digitalisation coupled with the right skills to allow learning to continue amidst a pandemic is worthy of recognition and praise.

“We will continue to work with SKTBI and the Malaysian education community and would like to extend our invitation to other schools to reach out to us and be part of our Microsoft Showcase Schools programme,” he said.

For the school’s future plan, it plans to further share its knowledge and expertise with 45 other schools in Iskandar Puteri in Johor and to help train teachers and students with digital skills.