Women do it too: Malaysian expert clears the air about ‘female ejaculation,’ squirting

Female ejaculate fluid resembles male semen, which typically appears thick and milky. — Pixles.com pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Let’s get it right – women ejaculate too.

Despite the misconceptions, you don’t necessarily need a penis to ejaculate.

All that’s needed for the “euphoria moment” is a urethra, which allows urine or any other fluids to pass out of the body.

According to sexologist and sexual health practitioner Dr Rachael Winston, female ejaculation comes from the Skene’s glands which usually releases about 3-5cc of fluid from a female’s urethra (urine duct) during orgasm or any kind of sexual arousal.

She, however, said ejaculation fluid is different from the cervical fluid that lubricates the vagina during sexual arousal.

“Female ejaculate is a thicker, whitish fluid that resembles diluted milk.

“It is mainly prostate enzymes as well as very minimal amounts of creatinine and urea in it.”

Citing studies, Dr Winston said there are claims that all women experience ejaculation, but many do not notice.

“This can be due to the tendency of the fluid to flow backwards into the bladder rather than leave the body.

“But overall, about 30 to 40 per cent of woman tend to ejaculate during sex,” she said.

Ejaculation vs squirting

Although many may think the two are connected or same, Dr Winston said ejaculating and squirting are two different things.

“Squirting fluid is usually colourless and odourless, and at times it is released in large quantities.

“Ejaculate fluid, on the other hand, more closely resembles male semen, which typically appears thick and milky,” she said.

Dr Winston said the fluid that’s released during squirting is essentially watered-down urine, with very minimal ejaculate in it.

“It comes from the bladder and exits via the urethra, the same as when someone passes urine.”

She said women tend to feel a combination of an orgasmic rush and a feeling of wanting to pee at the same time and the force of this kind of ejaculation depends on the strength of the pelvic floor muscles, which would contract during orgasm or before squirting.

What does ejaculation feel like?

Dr Winston said it seems to vary from person to person.

“During an orgasm, the contraction of the genital and pelvic muscles, as well as an increased heart rate, forms an overall pleasurable experience.

“This is also due to the brain releasing huge amounts of oxytocin and dopamine at the same time, which contribute to feelings of closeness, empathy, and happiness at that moment.”

Citing a survey, Dr Winston said when a group of women were asked to describe orgasm, the responses varied widely from one woman to another as each of their body responses were different.

“For some people, an orgasm is the ultimate experience of pleasure but for others, it may mean as simple as to release.

“Some may tend to lose control and have a sense of their body shaking, while others may simply exhale deeply.”

For those who wish to experience ejaculation, Dr Winston said there is no special button to achieve it.

But, she said it will take time and is better to allow it to happen with the flow of sex itself and not by force.