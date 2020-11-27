Instagram user creates fairytale-like “social distancing dress” with six-feet radius (VIDEO)

It took the 21-year-old UCLA student two months and more than 270 metres of tulle to complete the dress. ― Picture via Instagram/@crescentshay

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 ― An Instagram user has creatively figured out a way to stay safe during Covid-19 by designing a “social distancing dress” that could rival that of any Disney princess.

Designed by fashion lover and cosplayer who goes by the Instagram handle @crescentshay, the pink fairytale-like gown features a skirt that has a six-feet radius so you don’t have to worry if you’re flouting new normal rules.

“It’s like your own little social distancing bubble,” Shay wrote in a recent post.

“It’s kind of a silly project, but with all the social distancing guidelines going around, I thought it would be fun to make a goofy dress based on it.”

The 21-year-old UCLA student admitted it took three attempts to make the hoop skirt hold its shape which she said was the hardest part.

Shay documented the dress’s tedious creation process through several videos from making the elaborate tulle skirt to the bodice that she made with a nude corset base and hand-sewn pink tulle pleats over it.

There’s even a matching mask to complete the look.

More than 270 metres of tulle was used and it took her two months to finish the project.

“We had to do this photoshoot in a parking lot because it was the only place this dress could fit,” she wrote.

Despite the impressive feat, Shay said the dress isn’t perfect but she was really proud of her creation nonetheless.

Her posts on the social distancing dress gained hundreds of thousands of likes and views with many following Shay’s journey in completing the dress.

She received praise for her talent for dressmaking and one follower even said it “has Met Gala 2021 written all over it.”