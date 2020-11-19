Zoo Negara: ‘Adopt an animal’ receives encouraging response despite MCO, CMCO

A zoo keeper feeds giraffes at the Zoo Negara in Kuala Lumpur April 11, 2020. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — For as low as RM25, you can now be an animal saviour by adopting one in order to help out with its food, upkeep and veterinary care by joining Zoo Negara’s “Adopt an Animal” intiative online.

The best part is you may even get to visit your “adoptee” at the beloved zoo established in 1981.

Zoo Negara deputy president Rosly @ Rahmat Amat Lana said despite the movement control order (MCO) and conditional MCO (CMCO) imposed during the Covid-19 outbreak, the zoo has been receiving an encouraging response in terms of donations with many new donors stepping in to assist.

“We received overwhelming positive feedback as evident from the many encouraging and compassionate words shared on various social media platforms. The number of donors increased especially from April till August 2020, whereby almost fifty thousand donors donated.

“Other than the traditional media, our team also utilises the zoo’s existing Instagram and Facebook accounts. We hope to expand further by offering live streams of updates and interact with viewers in real-time via a dedicated YouTube channel,” he told Bernama, today.

As a means for animal lovers and zoo supporters to contribute direct cash fundings through the “Adopt an Animal” programme, Zoo Negara has partnered with Ticket2U, Maybank2U, Lazada and Shopee since 2017 to make it easier for the public to contribute.

He said the programme which allowed the public to symbolically adopt 30 types of animal species is part of an initiative to provide Zoo Negara with the valuable funds required for general animal husbandry needs, and their donations did make a difference.

Asked on how much the programme would contribute to Zoo Negara’s revenue, Rosly said it could only be determined once the CMCO was lifted.

Anyone keen to donate or support can go through the available packages under the initiative by visiting the Ticket2U portal or via the Zoo Negara Malaysia online shops on Lazada and Shopee.

“Zoo Negara will be getting the financial support needed to take care of our animal family. In return, they will receive an e-certificate of adoption stating their selected animal, as well as other complementary gifts based on the package selected,” he said. — Bernama