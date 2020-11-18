Night at the airport: Singapore’s Jewel Changi rolls out glamping experience for travel-starved guests

Sleep under the stars and wake up to the majestic sight of the HSBC Rain Vortex with Glampcation in the Clouds. — Picture from Changi Airport

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Travel restrictions might be in place due to Covid-19 but how does an overnight stay at Jewel Changi Airport sound to cure your wanderlust?

From November 20 to January 3, the iconic Singapore airport will play host to thirsty travellers in need of a year-end getaway where luxurious tents, blankets, plush pillows and sleeping under the stars await.

It is the first time Jewel Changi is opening its doors for guests to spend at night at the airport and they won’t even have to worry about missing their flight.

Glampcation in the Clouds offers guests a stay on Jewel Changi’s highest floor where they can soak in views of the mall’s iconic attractions and wake up to the sounds of the HSBC Rain Vortex, the world's tallest indoor waterfall.

This tent can accommodate three adults or a family of four.

Those preferring lush greenery can opt for a glamping experience at Shiseido Forest Valley for a resort vibe that comes with 900 trees and 60,000 shrubs.

With larger tents, this option fits four adults or two adults and three children.

Both experiences are priced at S$320 (RM976) on weekdays and S$360 (RM1,098) on weekends inclusive of Canopy Park tickets, Changi Experience Studio Tickets, Sparkling Christmas at Jewel, a plush toy, shopping discounts and free parking.

Toiletries are also provided and guests can shower at the Changi Lounge or YotelAIR depending on their glamp location.

If you’re the sort who prefers a daytime experience, Glam-picnic in the Clouds offers campers an idyllic setting for a festive spread.

You have to bring your own food but table setting, tablecloth, cutlery, cooler box with ice and wine glasses are provided.

Guests can also opt for a daytime picnic if sleepovers aren’t their cup of tea. — Picture from Changi Airport

Choose from two three-hour time slots a day, priced at S160 (RM549) on weekdays and S$180 (RM488) on weekends for five pax.

Families with children who want a more inclusive experience can go for the 2D1N Family Camp or the Changi Experience Studio Play + Sleepover.

An educational workshop, nursery tour and attractions entry are included in these packages as well as a tent for a sleepover although guests are required to bring their own sleeping bags.

Prices start from S$130 (child) (RM397) and S$160 (adult) (RM549) for the 2D1N Family Camp, and S$48 (child) (RM146) and S$60 (adult) (RM183) for the Changi Experience Studio Play + Sleepover.

