Covid-19: Former Malaysia’s Moto2 racer not ashamed, enjoys being a food delivery rider during MCO

Former Malaysia’s Moto2 racer, Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman said that he’s currently enjoying being a food delivery rider amid Covid-19 constraints. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman. KUALA LUMPUR, November 17 — Former Malaysia’s Moto2 racer Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman said that he’s currently enjoying being a food delivery rider with constraints due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2013 to 2015 Moto2 racer owns an “Ayam Penyet” family-run restaurant called Santai Brooo where he only started doing food delivery services during the initial movement control order (MCO) in March.

In a video shared on his Facebook page, Azlan said that he has been delivering food to customers around Kuala Lumpur and Shah Alam and he’s been receiving a lot of requests from fans asking to deliver the food himself.

“I’ve received a lot of order from my fans who want to meet me in person and Alhamdulillah, my fans have shown great support in my business,

“Depending on days, some days there are a lot of orders while some days are the opposite with the most orders received ranging from 40 to 50 orders, so sometimes I split delivery tasks with my brother.”

“Sometimes, even my wife would have to drive to deliver the food, so the whole family works as a team,” Azlan said in the video.

While situations like rainy weather are a negative, Azlan said that he still enjoys being a rider and he’s not ashamed of it.

“I’m not ashamed because I started this business with my family and I don’t mind what I do as long as it is halal.

“Plus I enjoy doing food delivery because I get to ride and explore new roads that I’ve never used before.”

The 36-year-old racer said 2020 has been a challenging year not just for him but for everyone else as well and he hopes that everyone will unite and face these challenges together.

“This year, everyone will feel the struggle. A lot of people have lost their jobs and for me, this year is a very challenging year for all of us.

“I understand that these Covid-19 constraints are not easy to deal with but sometimes, we need to rise and go through these challenges together.”