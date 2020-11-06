After PPE, popular preacher Ebit Lew flies in 10 tonne of basic food items to aid Sabah

Popular preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew has sent 10 tonnes of basic food items via cargo airplane to aid Sabahan people. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/ Ebit Lew

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 – Popular preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew is sending in another cargo of supplies and this time to aid the Sabahan people.

The 10-tonne cargo consisting of basic food items were flown in from Senai Airport in Johor Baru via cargo airline, My Jet Xpress Airlines.

The supplies, which were taken from Elews Mart warehouse, were brought in using three of their own trucks last night.

Lew, who was saddened by the news of Sabahan people and the numerous requests that he’s been receiving, has decided to step in and help.

Although Lew did not state why he was helping them, Sabah has been in the news for the past few weeks because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state has been recording record numbers and only yesterday had 564 new Covid-19 cases with five deaths while three more locations were placed under enhanced movement control order and two new clusters have been identified.

His efforts were welcomed and supported by the My Jet Xpress chairman, Mohammed Yunos and their CEO, Azrol Hisham.

“My Jet Xpress will fly in from Senai to Kota Kinabalu carrying 10 tonnes of basic food items,” Lew shared in a post.

“Please pray for Sabah, pray for Malaysia and pray for the whole world.”

“This is a test for us all, don’t leave anyone in hunger and without food and water,” he said.

Lew’s announcement has garnered over 50,000 likes and has been shared over 3,000 times across Facebook with users praising him for his generous efforts.

Just last week, Ustaz Ebit Lew sent in supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) via cargo airplane to further aid Sabahan frontliners.

Aside from that, Lew is also responsible for supplying two water tankers in Batu Caves during the recent Klang Valley water crisis.