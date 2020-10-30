Covid-19: Malaysian comedian Arwind Kumar is back to help people affected by CMCO

Arwind (left) has raised almost RM35,000 to help individuals who are struggling to get by during the Covid-19 pandemic. — Pictures via Facebook/aforarwind

PETALING JAYA, Oct 30 — Malaysian comedian Arwind Kumar has harnessed the power of social media to help 172 families facing financial stress due to the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

The YouTube comic, known for his cheeky Mak Cik Roast-mah persona, has restarted the #quaranTEAM and #FromAMother charity initiatives to provide a month’s worth of groceries and hygiene products to families in need.

To fund the projects, Arwind collects donations from his followers on social media and highlights the plight of individuals who are suffering due to economic hardships under the CMCO.

“There are many families who aren't able to cope financially even if a day is taken off their work.

“I don't think there is a motivating factor behind these projects but just a human instinct that naturally yearns to reach out to these people in need.

“It is only human to be kind and loving. And that is exactly what I aspire to do. But not alone. Together, as a community,” Arwind told Malay Mail.

Back in April, the 25-year-old donated his savings to individuals who were struggling to pay rent and buy basic necessities during the first movement control order (MCO).

His inbox began receiving pleas for help once again when the CMCO resumed earlier this month, leading Arwind and his mother to revive the #quaranTEAM and #FromAMother projects.

Arwind and his fellow volunteers handed out provisions worth RM23,000 to 100 families on Wednesday, their largest distribution to date, and 172 families in total have received aid so far thanks to their efforts.

The requests for help continue to pour in and Arwind said there are at least 100 pending names on their list, including orphanages and homes for the elderly.

While things can get hectic at times, Arwind gets strength from seeing the collective efforts and contributions of his social media followers and of course, the grateful smiles on the faces of families who know they’ll be able to get by for just a little longer.

“Just by using my online platforms, I have raised almost RM35,000 for our projects. And it comes from people all over, including Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, and of course, our beautiful Malaysians.

“It's heartwarming to receive such love and support especially when it's for a good cause.

“This is why I always end my online posts reminding people that it's not me, it's US. It's really a collective effort.”

If you are interested in donating to Arwind’s charity initiatives, you can transfer the funds to Arwind Kumar’s Maybank account (114067208613) and visit his Facebook for updates.