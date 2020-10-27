Over 118.4 million beauty tweets in a year on Twitter

Twitter saw over 118 million beauty tweets between July 2019 and July 2020. — dtephoto / IStock.com pic via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 27 — While beauty fans like to share tips and trends in photos and videos, conversations on beauty themes are just as popular. That's what the spectacular number of beauty-related tweets between July 2019 and July 2020 seems to suggest.

This stands at some 118.4 million, across all languages, according to the first #BeautyTwitter report carried out by the social network in partnership with Sprinklr. Makeup stands out as the hottest topic, while Jeffree Star is the influencer with the highest number of engagements, coming in way ahead of runner-up Kim Kardashian.

For its first #BeautyTwitter report, the social network joined forces with Sprinklr to analyze the top 400 global accounts of brands and influencers in the field, as well as the top 250 beauty-related hashtags, in all languages, between July 2019 and July 2020.

According to the report, the US stands top of the list of countries that talk the most about beauty (58 percent), ahead of the UK, Nigeria, France, Spain, Canada, Thailand and Indonesia.

Makeup is popular in the Twittersphere

Makeup and cosmetics stand out as the most talked about beauty subjects on Twitter (26.1 per cent), with a clear lead over skincare (13.9 per cent), MUA (5.3 per cent), "hair love" (5.3 per cent), hair care (3.8 per cent), and anti-aging (3.5 per cent). Similarly, the most popular hashtag is "#Makeup," according to the global report.

It therefore comes as little surprise that the top beauty influencers, leading the most conversations, are mainly makeup enthusiasts. Jeffree Star tops the list with 96.6 million engagements, coming ahead of one of the world's most followed influencers, Kim Kardashian (54.9 million engagements). Next come Shane Dawson (41.9 million), James Charles (36.6 million) and Kylie Jenner (34.9 million).

Beauty takes a more natural turn after lockdown

The Covid-19 pandemic that hit in early 2020 has shaken up the world of beauty trends. When social distancing measures were introduced, at first Twitter users panicked at the idea of no longer being able to access certain beauty services.

But after a while, they were only too pleased to ditch their makeup, turning instead to skincare and natural inspirations. In the US, tweets relating to natural beauty were up 23 per cent in the first half of 2020.

“#Skincare” was the most used hashtag during the Covid-19 pandemic. In terms of natural beauty, “Natural hair” received the most enthusiasm, even if it wasn't the only hot topic. Twitter users also talked a lot about moisturisers, anti-ageing products and cruelty-free products.

The report also states that Wednesday is the day that sees the largest number of beauty tweets, and the brand with the most engagements is ColourPop Cosmetics. — AFP-Relaxnews