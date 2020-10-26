Tired of working from home? From as low as RM19, Malaysian hotels come up with Work from Hotel packages

PETALING JAYA, Oct 26 — With occupancy rates plummeting due to Covid-19, hotels in Malaysia are resorting to new ways to make use of their properties during the pandemic.
Several hotel chains across the country have introduced their Work from Hotel package, allowing those who are tired of working from home a refreshing change.
And let’s face it, working from home may not suit everyone.
The deals cost a fraction of a night’s stay with discounts on food and beverages with some even offering guests free flow coffee.
At only RM30 a day, Work from Hotel package at The Chow Kit lets you check-in from 9am to 7pm and includes unlimited barista coffee.
Need a change of scene from your usual Work From Home? Work, eat and even sleep at The Chow Kit with our #WFHotel Package at only RM30 per day, from 9am - 7pm on weekdays. Includes free-flow barista coffee, 30% off F&B and 30% off a room stay. https://t.co/ETNg2SzdMC pic.twitter.com/YKiaafUW9V— Ormond Hotels (@ormondhotels) October 24, 2020
In Sarawak, the Grand Margherita Hotel Kuching is inviting guests to make use of its hotel lobby workspace area that comes with free flow coffee, tea or soft drink as well as complimentary parking for RM30 nett per person.
Hospitality chain Oyo which manages budget hotels have rooms available for work purposes as low as RM19.
Shangri-La Hotel, Kuala Lumpur’s Work from Hotel in the Heart of KL offer includes access to either the Executive Room, Horizon Club Room or Executive Suite from 8am to 8pm, access to the health club and spa, complimentary parking and 20 per cent off food and beverages.
The rates for the luxury experience are much higher, starting from RM190.
Work from Hotel in the Heart of KL Stay abreast with your projects and experience a new mode of collaboration at Shangri-La Hotel, Kuala Lumpur The offer includes: - Rate starting at RM190 - Additional hour at MYR 20 nett - Executive Room (1 person), Horizon Club Room (up to 2 persons with Horizon Lounge access) or Executive Suite (up to 3 persons with Horizon Lounge access) available 9 hours per day (between 8am to 8pm) - 20% off food and beverage orders and on meeting room - Access to Health Club & Spa - Parking fee will be waived Book direct at +603 2032 2388 or email [email protected] Your Well-being In Our Care Our commitment to creating a comfortable and safe environment so you can cherish the moments that truly matter. Learn more: https://www.shangri-la.com/group/shangrila-cares #shangrilakl #workfromhotel #shangrilacares
Also on the luxe side is boutique hotel The RuMa Hotel and Residences which offers guests high-speed WiFi on unlimited devices, complimentary minibar, casting and HDMI connectivity on in-room TV for video conferencing or virtual meetings, free parking and secretarial services at RM248 for four hours.
Not keen to drive into the city?
New World Petaling Jaya promises a functional workspace and hassle-free working experience.
Feeling stressful working at home? Time to inspire your working lifestyle from a serenity place with comfy and safety, New World Petaling Jaya provides a functional workspace in the room which leads you to a hassle-free working experience, enhancing your productivity and creativity. For reservations, please contact us at 03-76820000. 📷: @hoeshinyuen #WorkFromHotel #CommitmentToCare #NWPJACares #NoMondayBlues
Over in Melaka, Hatten Hotel Melaka even serves guests food at their doorstep to maximise productivity.
At RM68 per day for Premier Lounge usage, the package includes a free set lunch or dinner, free flow drinks, including coffee, tea and soft drinks for more than 10 hours, from 9am to 8pm.
You can also choose to top up RM150 for an overnight stay.
Rise and shine, get up with a coffee in one hand, and start a #productive day with us! It’s time to upgrade the #WFH status in the most comfy environment, without distractions. Food is served at the doorstep plus a host of complimentary services to maximize productivity! Check out our “#WorkFromHotel” deal now by contact [email protected] for more information. #melaka #workfromhome #workfromhomelife #hotel #malacca #workstation #homeoffice #inspiration #productivity #productive #meetingroom #businesstraveller #business #businesshotel #businesscenter
At RM85 nett per person, The Holiday Inn Express Kuala Lumpur’s package has free WiFi, free parking, free flow coffee and tea as well as complimentary usage of the hotel’s facilities.
Close the Distance, Re-Connect with Inspiration! Work amidst the comfort of a well-appointed room; whether you need to connect to a virtual meeting or to work in privacy, we have inspired workspace packages to meet your needs. Call us now +603 2028 8888 Email at [email protected] #anihghotel #holidayinnexpressklcc #hiexklcc #campaign #workfromhotel #reconnect
Folks in Kuantan can check out the Grand Darulmakmur Hotel’s package for that much-needed work privacy at RM99.
Inginkan privasi dan kelainan sepanjang tempoh "work from home"? Kami di Grand Darulmakmur Hotel menyediakan pakej bilik istimewa dengan hanya berharga RM99 sahaja. Hubungi sekarang di 095118888 atau inbox admin untuk tempahan atau pertayaan lanjut. #workfromhotelkuantan #remoteworking #workfromhotel #granddarulmakmurhotelkuantan #kuantan