Nando’s Malaysia launches food donation programme to help those in need while tackling excess food issues

(L-R) Kechara Soup Kitchen representative, Justin Cheah, Patrou of Avenue K, Nur Amni Rawaida and Nando's Malaysia and Singapore Group CEO Mac Chung Lynn. — Picture by Nando's Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — In conjunction with their ongoing ‘Chicken With A Heart’ community outreach efforts, Nando’s Malaysia has launched a food donation programme to help those in need.

The ‘No Chuckin Our Chicken’ programme involves 11 Nando’s outlets across Malaysia that have partnered up with Kechara Soup Kitchen, The Lost Food Project, Malaysia Relief Agency Sabah and others.

The programme will see Nando’s donate its excess rice and chicken to communities in need.

Donations will be to communities in the Klang Valley, Johor Baru, Melaka, Penang, Sabah and Sarawak, benefitting over 25 homes and local charities.

All the chickens adhere to Nando’s Gold Standard which means the chicken needs to be fully cooked through, evenly basted with a browned skin that has even grill marks.

The “No Chuckin Our Chicken” programme has been carried out for the last few years by other Nando’s global outlets such as in Singapore, United Kingdom, United States, Australia and Canada.

The programme also taps on the expertise of Food Donation Connection (FDC), a global organisation that manages food donation programmes specifically for food and beverages companies around the world.

Aside from helping Nando’s establish the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for all food items, FDC also helps them with the tracking of the donations and supplying food-safe freezer bags for the secure storage of the food awaiting donation.

Nandos Malaysia and Singapore group CEO Mac Chung Lynn said it was committed to giving a positive impact to the community that they’re working in.

“Our Chicken with a Heart community outreach efforts reflect this commitment as we seek to help those most affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO) and Covid-19.”

“No Chuckin’ Our Chicken adds another significant dimension to these efforts by strengthening our commitment to environmental sustainability by eliminating food wastage, while also continuing to improve food supply and security for communities in need,” she said.

Launched in March this year, the Nando’s Chicken with a Heart programme has worked with a wide range of non-profit organisation and members of the public to donate Nandos’s meal to frontliners, students and the homeless.

Apart from that, Nando’s Malaysia had also donated non-perishable food items to the poor through their Kind Dining programme which ran from May to August this year.

Collectively, these efforts have delivered RM135,000 worth of food and supplies to local communities and have distributed to beneficiaries through 17 charity partners.

The Nando’s No Chuckin Our Chicken programme will be a permanent on-going effort as well as their Gift-It programme where Nando’s loyal fans can donate their chicken rewards for distribution to the homeless and vulnerable every month.