KL’s Sungei Wang Plaza spur other malls on with Facebook post as Malaysia continues its fight against Covid-19

As the fight against Covid-19 continues, Sungei Wang Plaza spurs fellow mall operators on in a heartfelt post on social media. — Photo via Facebook/ Sungei Wang

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — As people avoid shopping malls in Klang Valley due to a spike of Covid-19 cases recently, Sungei Wang Plaza is taking to their social media to spur other malls on.

With the hashtag DontGiveUpMalls and tagging Klang Valley’s major malls, it urged them not to give up as everyone will fight as one.

Responding to the post, Nu Sentral wrote that it may be stormy now but it never rains forever.

“We got each other’s backs. Sending love from NU Sentral Shopping Centre.”

Jaya One loved Sungei Wang’s spirit and support.

“Indeed this pandemic has greatly affected our shopping malls but let’s keep our hearts together for better days.”

“We will get through this together.”

Malls from outside of Klang Valley also sent their love with Penang’s Gurney Plaza sending good vibes to all malls.

“Keep safe and remember that this too shall pass.”

Not wanting to miss out, retailers also joined in the thread.

Watsons Malaysia urged the people to stay positive, safe and strong.

“We are in this together.”

Convenience store 7-Eleven Malaysia thanked Sungei Wang for spreading positive energy.

“Sending our love to everyone from all of us at 7-Eleven Malaysia,” it wrote before ending the post with the hashtag KitaJagaKita.

Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya have been put on conditional movement control order (CMCO) from October 14 to 27.

Malaysia recorded one of its highest Covid-19 cases yeserday with 871 cases.