Bronze Harry Potter statue playing Quidditch unveiled in London’s Leicester Square

Harry Potter statue stands tall with other iconic statues from movies in London's Leicester Square. — Picture via Facebook/HarryPotterFanClub

PETALING JAYA, Oct 1 — Potterheads can now take pictures with the recent bronze statue of Harry Potter in London’s Leicester Square.

The statue, according to Reuters, is located just a few steps away from where the first film of the series — Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone had its world premiere in November 2001.

Heart of London Business Alliance chief executive Ros Morgan said that Harry Potter is extremely important to literature, theatre and to film.

“We know there are fans of Harry Potter of all ages all around the world and we look forward to welcoming them to the West End and Leicester Square, whenever that will be.”

Younger fans expressed their excitement over the statue with one saying that he loves Harry Potter and has been posing for photos pretending to play Quidditch with the statue all morning.

“I love coming into London and I'm happy Harry is here now too,” said 10-year-old Finn Bruce.

Harry now joins other iconic movie characters’ statues from the past century such as Bugs Bunny, Mary Poppins, Paddington and Mr Bean, as part of “Scenes in the Square,” an interactive film trail in Leicester Square.