Frustrated motorcyclist releases fishes into flooded motorcycle lane of Klang Valley’s Federal Highway (VIDEO)

A screengrab of the fishes being released into the flooded motorcycle lane. — Video via Facebook/ Majalah Kapcai TV

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The flooded motorcycle lane along the Federal Highway after a downpour has become a norm, and one motorcyclist decided it was time to send a message across of what he thought the only thing the lanes were good for.

The anonymous motorcyclist decided to release fishes into the flooded motorcycle lane which resembled a ‘pond’ near Subang Jaya to get his message across, carrying out his promise to do so, made in an earlier video uploaded four days ago.

In the first video uploaded to the Majalah Kapcai TV Facebook page four days ago, the man said, “”We want to make an announcement to those who like to fish that we will be opening a fish pond here next to the Federal Highway near Petronas Subang area.

“Maybe tomorrow we will release the fishesand this will be a special fish pond at Klang Valley as it is next to the highway. Maybe three or four months later we will be able to fish here.”

In the latest update that was posted on Tuesday, the man brought four packets of fishes - puyu, carp, snakehead and tilapia - to be released into the flooded road.

“After this, we can do a fishing competition here. Maybe it will become a new tourists’ attraction in Klang Valley. Let us wait for maybe four months.”

At time of writing, both videos have been shared 2,500 times and 1,700 times respectively.

Some Facebook users were amused at the stunt, with the likes of Johar Md Sanusi praising the choice of fishes chosen to be released.

“Tilapia can breed fast. This is what happened when the authorities are not bothered about projects for the rakyat where there is no income for them,” he wrote.