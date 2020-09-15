Sunway Malls kicks off Mid-Autumn Festival with traditional delights, fun activities for whole family

Indulge in Mid-Autumn Festival with an array of delectable festive delights including a variety of mooncakes at Sunway Pyramid. — Picture courtesy of Sunway Malls

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 – The Mid-Autumn Festival is soon upon us where it’s time for delicious mooncakes and beautiful lanterns.

It is also a time to spend with family and friends.

To bring the festive vibes, Sunway Malls has kicked off a fun Mid-Autumn Festival with a unique touch at some of its malls in Klang Valley.

Shoppers can expect all the best deals, family-friendly activities, gifts and lucky draws throughout the festival.

Here’s a quick look at what’s in store for spectators at each participating mall:

Moonlit Reunion @ Sunway Pyramid – From September 14 until October 1

Perfect for friends and family, Sunway Pyramid is set to spoil its shoppers with fun activities, promotions and yummy treats from today until October 1.

Visitors will get to discover all-time favourite traditional mooncakes, assorted gifts and many more with loads of sweet mid-autumn treats on sale at the LG2 Orange Concourse.

Be sure not to miss out on exclusive deals and specials.

Fire up your artistic flare and build your very own lantern to redeem a personalised lantern kit at Sunway Pyramid by spending a minimum of RM250 (RM200 for Leo Cubs) in two receipts at the ground floor ice rink near Ippudo and Puma.

The lantern kits come in the design of a fish and an owl.

Those who wish to join the festivity from the comforts of their home can tune in to Sunway Pyramid’s Mid-Autumn Virtual Celebration on September 24 at 8pm.

Viewers stand a chance to win attractive prizes, discover unique mooncakes, festive treats and more from the live session.

Stay tuned on Sunway Pyramid’s Facebook page, website and download their Mobile App for more details.

Stand a chance to win attractive prizes during the Mid-Autumn Festival at Sunway Velocity Mall. — Picture courtesy of Sunway Malls

Luminous Autumn @ Sunway Velocity Mall – From now until October 1

A fun luminous celebration with bright lanterns, deals, contests and giveaways awaits visitors of Sunway Velocity Mall until October 1 at the Main Atrium Ground Floor.

Shop for all your Mid-Autumn necessities including mooncakes of all shapes, flavours and colours, decorative lanterns and sweet treats.

Shoppers who spend RM300 in a maximum of three receipts can take home Sunway Velocity Mall’s classic mooncake set.

VeloKiddie members can also redeem a personalised DIY lantern kit, which is limited to the first 300 members only.

Redeem a RM10 cash voucher when you spend RM100 in a maximum of two receipts and stand a chance to win attractive prizes from Astro when you spin the wheel.

That’s not all, of course.

Shoppers stand a chance to win more luminous rewards and take home a Gintell DeVano SE purple-pink massage sofa worth RM5,988 in a lucky draw with every redemption.

Shop for your favourite mooncake flavours for the whole family and indulge to your heart’s content at Aeon Maxvalu Prime’s Mid-Autumn Fair (Basement 1) until October 1.

For even more fun, take part in Sunway Velocity Mall’s Luminous Autumn TikTok Challenge to win prizes worth more than RM750.

All you have to do is to record a #SVMLuminousAutumn dance video and upload on your TikTok until October 1.

Visit Sunway Velocity Mall’s Facebook page, TikTok and website for more information.

Light up the Mid-Autumn Festival with a joyful reunion at Sunway Putra Mall until October 4. —Picture courtesy of Sunway Malls

Moonlight Reunion @ Sunway Putra Mall – From September 17 until October 4

Head over to Sunway Putra Mall for a line-up of family-friendly activities that is set to bring everyone together at their Moonlight Reunion-themed festive celebration from September 17 until October 4.

The mall is also collaborating with MOX to organise Makers’ Market, a curated marketplace bringing together crafts and design goods for shoppers.

An array of handmade crafts, knick-knacks and gifts will be available for patrons from September 28 until October 4 at the Main Concourse, Ground Floor.

Shoppers will also get to redeem a Sunway Mall’s fabric face mask at the concierge counter by spending RM100 in two receipts.

Apart from that, new Putra Junior Club and Autsome sign-ups will be entitled to receive a moonlight kit that consists of a DIY lantern, mooncakes and the mall’s fabric face mask.

These new members are encouraged to participate in a virtual DIY lantern-making contest and stand a chance to win attractive prizes.

Visit Sunway Putra Mall’s Facebook page and website for more information.

Send mooncakes to your loved ones with free same-day delivery services at Sunway Carnival Mall. – Picture courtesy of Sunway Malls Moonlight Reunion @ Sunway Carnival Mall – From now until October 1

Savour a taste of Mid-Autumn Festival with an array of renowned handcrafted mooncakes available at Sunway Carnival Mall’s UG Concourse until October 1.

Shoppers get to redeem an exclusive reunion chopsticks set when they spend RM300 in two receipts or take home a personalised lantern kit when they spend RM150 in two receipts at the mall until October 1.

If you wish to send mooncakes to your loved ones, simply spend RM80 in a single receipt at any mid-autumn booths at the mall to enjoy free same-day delivery (under 10 kilometres) via Mula e-hailing app for your mooncake purchase (limited delivery slots available).

To bring mid-autumn festivity vibes to shoppers, the mall will stage musical instrument performances on September 19, 20 and 26 at 3pm and September 27 at 3pm and 9pm.

Social media users can also stand a chance to win a Cosas United cabin size luggage by taking a photo of their favourite mooncake and posting it on Instagram with hashtag #SCMmidautumn

Visit Sunway Carnival Mall’s Facebook page and website for more information.

Check out the selection of delicious mooncakes and colourful landers at Sunway Giza Mall’s Mid-Autumn Fair. — Picture courtesy of Sunway Malls Mid-Autumn Fair @ Sunway Giza Mall – Until October 1

Enjoy a vibrant Mid-Autumn Fair with a selection of mooncakes and beautiful lanterns from various vendors at Sunway Giza Mall until October 1

Locate the fair at the North Boulevard (in front of Camybabyland) and look for the best Mid-Autumn Festival deals.

Visit Sunway Giza Mall’s Facebook page and website for more information.

Delicious treats await Johorean shoppers at NSK’s inaugural Mid-Autumn Mooncake Fair at Sunway Big Box Johor Baru. — Picture courtesy of Sunway Malls

Mid-Autumn Mooncake Fair @ Sunway Big Box, Johor– Until October 4

Down South at Sunway Big Box, Johoreans are in for a treat with the first-ever Mid-Autumn Mooncake Fair by NSK supermarket, happening until October 4.

Enjoy sweet and delectable mooncakes from five notable vendors, including Duria Malaysia, JB Oversea Mooncake, Yuan Sam Malaysia, Dashunhang Herbs and Mew To Market.

Visit Sunway Big Box’s Facebook page and website for more information!