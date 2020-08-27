Astro rings in Merdeka Day with documentary on local Covid-19 heroes, National Day-themed content

The stars and creators involved in the ‘Malaysiaku Kita Selamat Bersama’ campaign posing for a group photo during a press conference on August 25 in Kuala Lumpur. — Pictures by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Astro is ushering in the country’s 63rd year of independence with a slew of Merdeka-themed content for viewers to enjoy as part of the “Malaysiaku Kita Selamat Bersama” campaign.

Among the highlights is the documentary Malaysia vs Covid-19 which follows the journeys of Covid-19 survivors, frontliners, and volunteers who braved the worst of the pandemic in the country.

Producer Lina Tan wanted to capture the unique Malaysian spirit that had everyone banding together to ride out the hardships and disruptions sparked by the movement control order (MCO).

“There were so many stories coming out online and we read up on all of them. We narrowed them down and we wanted to understand the spirit that tied all of them together.

“What was the spirit of Malaysians that differentiated us from the rest of the world? What made us Malaysians during this time and what brought us together?

“It was touching to see people sewing personal protective equipment (PPE), donating food, and doing all kinds of things,” said Tan.

The documentary features interviews with author Hanna Alkaf who kickstarted the Kita Jaga Kita movement, fashion designer Melinda Looi and her PPE sewing project for frontline workers, and YouTube cooking stars Sugu Pavithra who charmed audiences during the MCO with their mouthwatering recipes and down-to-earth personas.

The film also chronicles the struggles of Malaysians who were stranded overseas after the borders were shut in March and their longing to return home amidst a pandemic.

Viewers can catch the premiere of Malaysia vs Covid-19 on Astro Ria (channel 104), Astro AEC (channel 306), Astro Vinmeen HD (channel 231), Hello (channel 702), Astro Awani (channel 501) on September 12, 6pm.

Check out the list below for more TV highlights from Astro’s “Malaysiaku Kita Selamat Bersama” campaign.

Bertakhta Di Hati Rakyat

A two-part documentary directed by Basir Siswo, Bertakhta Di Hati Rakyat gives the audience a glimpse into the life and history of Malaysia’s king and queen, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and his wife Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Check it out on Astro Prima (channel 105 HD/channel 125) on August 30 and 31, 9.30pm.

Judi Dench’s Wild Borneo Adventure

Follow Academy Award-winning star Judi Dench on a trek through the lush rainforests and dazzling coastlines of Borneo in the 2019 documentary Judi Dench’s Wild Borneo Adventure.

The veteran actress will encounter orangutans, sun bears, and elephants as she explores one of the oldest rainforests in the world with a stunning variety of flora and fauna.

Judi Dench’s Wild Borneo Adventure will be televised on Discovery Asia (channel 553 HD) on September 6, 9pm.

Aku Posmen, Kau Latifah, Dia Joseph

Actress Lisa Surihani said playing a comedic character like Latifah was a step outside of her comfort zone but she’s ultimately happy with the final result.

Lisa Surihani stars as Latifah in this patriotic film about a widow battling depression as Merdeka Day approaches.

While struggling with grief after losing her husband in the army, Latifah rebuilds her strength by seeking comfort and solace from her loved ones.

The telemovie will be shown on Astro Ria (channel 104 HD/channel 124) on August 30, 5pm.

Work to Live

Work to Live takes a look into sunset industries in Malaysia like rattan weaving, wedding chaperoning, and traditional medicine.

While these crafts are on the verge of disappearance, the documentary follows a new generation of youngsters who are set on keeping these practices alive to preserve important aspects of our culture and identity as Malaysians.

The show will premiere on Astro AEC (channel 306 HD/channel 346) on September 6, 9pm with episodes every Sunday.

Ottrumaiye Balam

Young Malaysian directors S. Balachandran, Shunmugam Karuppannan, and Ravivarman Vicraman have collaborated on an anthology film showcasing six short stories from different decades starting from the 1950s to the 2000s.

Each story revolves around the theme of “Stronger Together” and focuses on the importance of national unity.

Part one will be shown on Astro Vaanavil (channel 201) on August 30 at 2pm followed by part two on August 31 at 2pm.

Astro Radio will also be launching its “Sapot Lokal” campaign to highlight local talents across its 11 radio brands and the SYOK app.

Listeners can expect more local music on Hitz FM and Raaga while Lite FM will spotlight heartwarming stories from Malaysians coming from all walks of life.

(From left) Astro Supersport host and blood donor Michelle Lee, National Blood Centre director Dr Noryati Abu Amin, and Astro AEC host and blood donor Darren encouraged Malaysians to take part in blood donation drives as the Covid-19 pandemic has sparked a supply shortage in blood banks.

Malaysian-made products will also be highlighted as part of Go Shop’s “Jom Go Lokal” campaign with discounts of up to 63 per cent and deals below RM63 across TV, online, and mobile platforms.

In the spirit of helping the community, Astro will also be partnering with the National Blood Centre (PDN) during the “Malaysiaku Kita Selamat Bersama” campaign to encourage Malaysians to donate blood and potentially save the lives of those in need.

For more information on blood drive locations and dates, visit PDN’s official website.

