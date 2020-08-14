Sri Lankan bride and groom distribute Pizza Hut, Coca-Cola to the homeless to celebrate wedding day

The couple distributed pizzas and soft drinks to feed the hungry in the city of Matara, located 160km from the capital Colombo. ― Picture via Facebook/Dishan Thilakshana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 ― A pair of newlyweds in Sri Lanka chose to commemorate their wedding day with a generous gesture for the less fortunate.

Clad in their red traditional wedding outfits, Dishan Thilakshana and his bride Anoma Geeganage, took to the streets to hand out food and cold beverages to the homeless.

Dishan wrote in a Facebook post last week that he thought of the idea because he has never come across newlyweds handing out food on their big day to feed the hungry.

The groom was taken aback when a man asked him what the proper way was to eat pizza. ― Picture via Facebook/ Dishan Thilakshana

“We thought we would fill the stomachs of the homeless before going home to the party,” he said.

In a series of photographs, Dishan and Anoma were seen distributing boxes of Pizza Hut and bottles of cold Coca-Cola in the city of Matara, located 160km from the capital Colombo.

Dishan said a teacher once told him, “The best thing you can give someone is to give the most valuable thing” and that advice has stayed with him ever since.

He also added that hunger is something that is common to all human beings.

“Whenever possible we should fill a man’s stomach and look from a distance and remember him happily.

“The joy it brings is priceless,” he wrote.

The couple also stopped by to chat with the homeless men and were seen exchanging smiles in the snapshots.

But perhaps the most touching thing that happened during the bride and groom’s meal distribution was when a man revealed he had never eaten a pizza.

“My chest burned when an uncle asked me how to eat this,” Dishan wrote, using the common Asian salutation for an older man.

Dishan and his bride provided meals to the homeless before heading home for their wedding reception. ― Picture via Facebook/ Dishan Thilakshana

The newlywed ended his post by thanking those who helped as well as reminding many to “start life in such a way so you can be happy forever”.

Dishan’s post went on to receive 1,300 reactions on Facebook and over 500 shares along with encouraging words from the online community.

“May society have the strength to do more (deeds) like this,” one Facebook user commented.

“May all children of the world think like this in the future,” added another.