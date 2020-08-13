Croatian man left with painful three-month erection after nose job

Neven Ciganovic had to endure three surgeries to correct the condition known as priapism which occurred after his 2017 nose job in Iran. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — A Croatian man got more than he bargained for when he woke up from a nose job with the last thing he had expected — an erection.

As if that wasn’t embarrassing enough, his erection would remain for three months, taking him three surgeries for things to get back to normal, Metro reported.

It was discovered that Neven Ciganovic, a blogger, stylist and television personality developed a condition known as priapism which can be described as a persistent and usually painful erection that isn’t caused by sexual stimulation.

This happened in 2017 after Ciganovic underwent rhinoplasty surgery in Iran to correct his septum.

While doctors aren’t certain what caused the painful condition, Ciganovic claims the unexpected side effect could have been caused by a food supplement he takes to boost his time at the gym.

The pills, according to the article, claim to increase male sex drives.

Thankfully, since his three surgeries to correct the painful condition, Ciganovic can breathe a sigh of relief.

“Thank God I don’t have any problems with my priapism anymore.

“Even now after this complication, I’m happy because my erection still lasts much longer than other guys.

“When I woke up from anaesthesia after my nose job with priapism, I went through a really hard time — literally hard,” he said.

Ciganovic added that he had a full erection for almost three months and believes he even broke the world record.

“I had three surgeries on my penis, and after the third one, my willy started to go down.

“It was a really painful experience, but I survived with my head up high.

“Doctors don’t have any real theories as to why this happened to me and actually this can happen during the anaesthesia, deep sleep or for reasons like genetics, blood pressure or problems in the veins, but in my case, they’re not sure what caused the problem,” he said.

It was only a few months ago while cleaning his closet that he found out the possible reason.

“I found some food supplements named L-Arginine, that I had been taking at the time for more strength in the gym and I read on the box how there are possible side effects with your blood pressure and that this supplement pumps blood in your veins and this can cause this problem.

“I also read that it can help boost a man’s sex drive, but at the time I didn’t know that this could happen to me, I just used it to help at the gym,” he said.

Having gone under the knife for several procedures prior to his penis-related ordeal, Ciganovic said this won’t be his last surgery.

The 48-year-old told the newspaper that he had always wanted to look like male Bratz dolls since he was a teen.

His first cosmetic surgery procedure was lip fillers back in 1992 and has managed to achieve a youthful appearance with three nose jobs, Botox injections, cheekbone implants, and jaw and chin fillers.

Ciganovic also works out four to five days a week and swears by mewing, a form of exercise to make his face appear more chiselled.

Having experienced priapism, he now wants to raise awareness of the risks of plastic surgery, encouraging people to do their research before going under the knife through his consultation agency which helps recommend reputable surgeons.

“For those who decide to have surgery please be careful with what doctor you go to, check reviews on the internet, check his expertise because you can go very wrong,” he said.

After the effects of his last nose, people started reaching out to him for advice and recommendations to help them make the right decision.

His consultancy business was established to help those interested in plastic surgery to find the right clinic and doctors for the procedures they have in mind.

“I have started running one clinic in Croatia with specialists.

“We do surgeries based on the knowledge and experience I have learned from many doctors around the world.

“I will be glad if I can help people make the right decision,” Ciganovic said.



