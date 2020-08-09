Want to know which artist will shine at auction? Phillips has a new tool for that

Julie Curtiss's 'Princess' (2016) sold for more than 15 times its low estimate of US$6,000 and fetched US$106,250 at Phillips in 2019. — Image courtesy of Phillips via AFP

LONDON, Aug 9 — As collectors are always looking for up-and-coming artists to invest in, Phillips is partnering with data company Articker to offer insights into artist trends that can affect the valuation of artworks at auction.

The technology platform, founded in 2014 by Tomasz and Konrad Imielinski, aggregates open-source data on more than 150,000 artists ranging from blue-chip master Pablo Picasso to MFA graduates.

Now available on Phillips' website, Articker constantly aggregates data from over 16,000 online publications and accumulates information from 50,000 other editorial sources, including galleries, museums and art fairs.

By doing so, the technology platform provides prospective collectors visibility on artists' trajectories over time, as well as relationships between artists, geographical coverage and value correlations.

Among them are market sensation Amoako Boafo. Articker's database has been following the ascent of the Ghanaian-born painter, whose “The Lemon Bathing Suit” sold for more than 20 times its low estimate and hit the auction block for £675,000 (RM3.7 million) at Phillips in February 2019.

Articker has since noticed that his media presence has increased by 82 per cent over the past 18 months, prompting rival auction house Christie's to include Boafo in its recent list of “Five artists to invest in now.”

French artist Julie Curtiss is experiencing a similar growth in popularity as her media presence has increased by more than 775 per cent in the past 24 months.

While her current auction record of US$423,000 (RM1.77 million) was set by “Pas de Trois” in November, Curtiss started to attract attention when “Princess” sold for more than 15 times its low estimate and fetched US$106,250 at Phillips in May 2019.

“By looking beyond pricing information, [Articker] provides us with a more holistic view of an artist's place within the market. Phillips' team of international specialists take pride in our ability to provide unique insight into the market at large and Articker will democratize this access to globally sourced information about the world's leading artists,” Edward Dolman, Phillips CEO, said in a statement. — AFP-Relaxnews