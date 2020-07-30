Malaysia Airlines Bhd Academy launches new virtual training programme by digitising modules with DIY training studio

Staff from the MAB Academy train themselves to record and edit videos to create the online modules for trainees. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, July 30 — The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way many people learn, more so because schools and institutions had to initially close its doors to stop the spread of the virus.

The Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) Academy was no exception as the airline training centre, located in Kelana Jaya, had to restrict its trainees — consisting of roughly 1,000 flight cadets and 3,000 cabin crew — from coming to the centre.

That left MAB Academy chief executive officer Captain Kamarudin Kamilin with a difficult problem, to find a solution on how to provide training for the four thousand over trainees in their programmes this year.

Captain Kamarudin is passionate about digitising the modules to aid future learning. — Picture by Choo Choy May

“When the recovery MCO came around, we could only fit about nine trainees at a time in a classroom, while sticking to the SOPs,” said Kamarudin in an interview with Malay Mail.

“Doing it that way, we wouldn’t have enough time to train and re-qualify the trainees.

“We kept on with that for a while, but at the same time, we were thinking of other solutions to have the capability to conduct training at a rate almost back to normal. One of the ways we could do that is by going online.”

Kamarudin said that the academy introduced a newly-developed online training module, covering both regulatory and non-regulatory training to suit the “new normal” of learning.

What makes the new virtual-based training more impressive is the fact that Kamarudin and his team created the modules completely in-house with the use of their own DIY mini green screen studio.

The DIY green screen studio is used to record all the virtual modules. — Picture by Choo Choy May

“We started out using platforms like Microsoft Teams and thought about using Zoom, but there were too many limitations that would make it hard for us to keep up with authoritative requirements,” said Kamarudin.

“But we knew we had to focus on computer-based training to move forward. So we tried to integrate the materials into interactive video slides online, but we didn’t have the expertise.

“We didn’t have the budget to do something like this either. So we came up with the green screen concept and we trained ourselves to shoot videos, to edit videos. We bought our own green screen to record and even reused old spotlights from the 90s.”

He also said that the academy instructors were also trained on how to use digital platforms and are now in the process of converting 23 modules, mostly from non-regulatory modules, into an online format.

The 61-year-old, who has worked with Malaysia Airlines for over 40 years, added that it is essential to “keep moving forward” to maintain the high standards and qualifications of airline staff, even during the recovery period of the pandemic.

Kamarudin 'clipped his wings' last year, serving as a pilot for over 40 years. — Picture by Choo Choy May

“Our goal is to provide support and guidance during the critical period for the aviation sector, despite the challenging time’s airlines face globally. To do so, we have to develop these online courses.

“Pilots have to be ‘checked’ every six months, cabin crews need to be re-qualified every year on safety knowledge, we can’t go on without training them.”

Kamarudin said that connectivity wasn’t much an issue as the academy has taken steps to ensure that all of its trainees and instructors are able to have a smooth learning experience.

“Of course, there will be issues with connectivity and accessibility. We cannot guarantee that everyone has the best Wi-Fi or the best equipment available.

“So we provide a virtual classroom for the trainees and staff here at the academy,” said Kamarudin.

“They can even sit in the cafeteria or wherever they’re comfortable to access it using our internet connection.”

He said that their new system also uses a “due date” format, meaning that trainees can complete their virtual training in their own time, instead of scrambling at home to make it to a virtual class on time.

And all their efforts aren’t in vain as academy instructor and head of In-flight Services Melanie Xavier said that the online modules may actually make it easier for trainees to learn.

Xavier says going online is the way forward for the academy. — Picture by Choo Choy May

“I think the new, younger generation prefer to have online classes. When we have physical classes, most of them are on their phones or devices most of the time. So the minute they have to use it to carry out a lesson, it becomes more interesting to them.

“They don’t have to be in the classroom and can have their lessons from the comfort of wherever they are.”

She said that the modules can also be used to train external clients as well, as MAB Academy has conducted training for other companies such as KTM Berhad, and also international airline companies from countries including Japan.

Among the modules approved to be digitised for online training is Dangerous Goods Awareness, Recurrent Safety and Emergency Procedures Training Program and Aircraft Weight & Balance Training programme.

MAB Academy, which has been a regional training partner for the International Air Transport Association since 2018, is also extending the virtual training to non-crew employees as well through webinars for individuals interested in learning more about the airline industry.

For more information, click here or e-mail [email protected].