YouTube sensation S. Pavithra is named Ipoh icon by Ipoh City Council

Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin @ Md Daud presents a fruit basket to Youtuber S. Pavithra and her husband M. Sugu after she was announced as the city’s icon July 20, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 20 — There seems to be no stopping YouTube sensation S. Pavithra.

A week after receiving the Silver Play Button for hitting 100,000 subscribers for her channel, Sugu Pavithra, that she runs with her husband, the 28-year-old housewife’s status has been elevated further.

She is now Ipoh’s inaugural icon.

This was announced by Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin @ Md Daud at City Hall today.

Rumaizi said Pavithra was chosen as her hometown was in Buntong, Ipoh.

“We are in the midst of identifying another 99 people from Ipoh who have contributed immensely to the city to be named as Ipoh’s icon,” he said, noting that in Pavithra’s case, even Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had acknowledged her contributions.

Muhyiddin had previously gifted the couple a camera tripod, microwave oven, rice cooker and cooking utensils.

Rumaizi said to date, the council had identified 10 of the 100 candidates who will be named icons.

“A committee that is chaired by me is going through the names,” he said, adding that the list of names would be announced during the city’s 33rd-anniversary celebration in May 2021.

Pavithra, who was accompanied by her husband M. Sugu, thanked the council for the recognition.

“I would like to thank my fans for their support too,” she added.

YouTuber S. Pavithra is seen at the press conference after being chosen as Ipoh’s icon July 20, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

The couple’s videos focus on how to make different dishes including authentic Indian cuisine.

Speaking fluent Malay, their videos have attracted a huge following.

To date, they have nearly 800,000 subscribers for their channel.