A&W opens first retro concept store at PJ’s Seventeen Mall, complete with jukebox, bar seats

PETALING JAYA, July 20 — A&W Malaysia is set to take diners on a trip down memory lane with its latest outlet featuring the ambiance of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

Now open at Petaling Jaya’s Seventeen Mall in Section 17, it’s also the iconic fast food eatery’s 49th outlet and the retro theme is a perfect way of commemorating A&W as the first fast food restaurant to open in Malaysia back in 1963.

The latest outlet was built at an RM1 million investment and is the first of its kind in the country, featuring a contemporary interpretation of chic retro design, replete with Instagrammable booths and bar seats.

There’s also a jukebox to put diners in the right mood.

The new retro store can accommodate more than 80 customers at any given time and has a private dining area that sits up to 20 people for special functions such as birthdays or parties.

“We are excited to bring this new retro concept A&W,” A&W Malaysia chief executive officer George Ang said in a press release.

“Since 1963, Malaysians have grown up with the brand, having come to love our iconic menu items including our flavourful Coneys, tantalising waffles and refreshing A&W RB (root beer).”

He added that in recent times, the fast food establishment’s newer offerings such as the Mozza Burger and A&W Aroma Chicken have also been a hit with Malaysians.

“This reflects our continued commitment to customers, which is demonstrated with this new retro concept store.

“We wanted to bring back the ‘good old days’ while at the same time cater to a younger and modern generation of consumers.

“While the new store will certainly have its unique appeal with the older generation, we believe that even millennials will find this store ‘Instagram worthy’ and truly unique,” Ang said.

In light of the new normal, proper SOPs (standard operating procedures) have been put in place at the new outlet to prioritise the safety of customers and staff as well as to ensure a safe and fun dining experience during the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

The eatery’s extensive sanitisation measures include tables, chairs, buzzers, trays and door handles being sanitised regularly and dine-in customers are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Their temperatures will also be taken at the store’s entrance and those without face protection can purchase a surgical mask for RM1 upon entry which goes to charity.

To further minimise contact, there will be no usage of the sauce counter as diners will be given sauce sachets.

Known and loved for its RB, floats, burgers, ice cream waffles and its beloved mascot Rooty The Great Bear, A&W made history in 1963 when it was first launched in Malaysia.

After more than half a century, the brand is making a big comeback to relive its glory days and has conceptualised plans to leverage its rich heritage and legacy in the country for a new generation of diners.

Following the debut of its retro concept store and its 49th outlet, a similar retro-concept A&W outlet is also slated to open in Ipoh Parade.