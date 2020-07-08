Raw salmon and kopi O for breakfast, anyone? Malaysian ad agency’s odd pairing has foodies divided

The unusual breakfast combo drew mixed reactions from Malaysian foodies online. — Unsplash pics

PETALING JAYA, July 8 — Most people usually think of kaya toast and half-boiled eggs as suitable pairings for a cup of kopi O.

So imagine the shock when a local advertising agency posted Facebook photos of a diner appearing to dip a piece of raw salmon into black coffee.

The page, known as Kia Eat Play, called on foodies to visit a seafood retail store in Overseas Union Garden where they can savour fresh salmon imported from Japan with kopi O from a nearby Chinese kopitiam.

“This is the way to eat breakfast!” read the post, which has gone viral with over 5,500 shares since it was posted yesterday.

The agency also pointed out that their photos were for illustration purposes only and discouraged people from actually dipping raw fish into their cup of joe.

Facebook users had mixed feelings about the unconventional food pairing, with some expressing interest in the idea while others shunned it completely.

“I think I will go straight to the toilet with this combo,” said one user.

“I couldn’t see the photo clearly and I really thought they dipped it in kopi O,” wrote another.

A handful of people even took the idea a step further by suggesting other local drink pairings to go with raw salmon, such as Milo and teh tarik.