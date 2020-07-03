Battle of the bargains: Value retailers go head-to-head in RM2 battle

We pitted MR.DIY’s products against similar items from other stores to see how they fare in terms of functionality and value for money.

PETALING JAYA, July 3 — MR.DIY stores nationwide are ringing in July by offering more than 600 household essentials at the low price of RM2!

With thousands of items in their catalogue, MR.DIY is a one-stop-shop for money-savvy Malaysians looking to save on home furnishings, kitchen tools, children’s toys, school stationery, and more.

Before you set out on your next shopping trip, check out the list below to see how some of MR.DIY’s RM2 deals measure up against similar items from Eco Shop.

Save money on kitchen essentials with these low-cost knives.

Knives

Budding home cooks are in for major savings with MR.DIY, which sells packs of two six-inch knives for just RM2.

Eco Shop’s alternative is one six-inch knife, with a curved opening in the blade that can act as a bottle opener in a pinch.

Give your home a splash of colour with these bright toothpick holders.

Toothpick holder

Jazz up your dining tables with these cute toothpick holders from MR.DIY, which come in a pack of five and are compact enough to bring with you on-the-go when eating out.

Eco Shop’s toothpick holders are slightly more expensive at RM2.10 for three holders but are bigger in size and come in vibrant, pastel colours to brighten up your home.

Sponges and scourEach pack of sponge scourers from MR.DIY comes with 10 pieces in a range of colours for all your washing up needs.

Eco Shop has a similar product for the same price but with five sponges in a single colour per pack.

Complete your vanity table on a budget with these affordable mirrors.

Mirror

For just RM2, shoppers can pick up a mirror from MR.DIY that combines design and functionality in a single handy product.

With an adjustable angle and foldable quality, the mirror helps save space on your vanity table while offering convenience by being sturdy and portable.

Eco Shop’s mirror is slightly pricier, bigger in size, and can be propped up using a stand.

The mirror also comes with an opening at the top that can be used to hang it up on a wall.

These doughnut erasers are perfect for sharing with classmates and kids can have fun collecting the various designs.

Doughnut eraser

Going back to school is always more fun when you’ve got quirky stationery packed in your pencil case.

MR.DIY sells adorable doughnut erasers for just RM2 along with a tray for storage and display purposes.

Eco Shop also sells them for RM2.10 in a classic doughnut design complete with eye-catching, neon-coloured icing.

The dual-purpose product acts as a back scratcher and shoehorn.

Back scratcher

Get the most bang for your buck with MR.DIY’s multipurpose back scratcher that doubles as a shoehorn to help you put on your favourite footwear with ease.

With two units per pack, you’ll always have a spare back scratcher on hand in case you lose one.

Eco Shop sells the same product but is slightly more expensive, with each back scratcher costing RM2.10.

You can pick up some candy while hunting for household essentials at the dollar store. Nips

Perfect for snacking, shoppers can snag an 85-gramme bag of Nips for just RM2 at any MR.DIY store.

You can find the same product on Eco Shop’s shelves for RM2.10.

Win2 1More

MR.DIY also offers the best value for money with Win2 1More biscuits priced at just RM2.

The same pack costs RM2.10 at Eco Shop.

Save space on your clothesline with these convenient hangers.

Clothes hanger

Laundry day is made easier with MR.DIY’s adjustable clothes hanger with 12 clips, perfect for hanging smaller items out to dry.

Eco Shop’s clothes hanger is non-adjustable and comes with a longer hook and eight clips.

Carpet

For just RM2, you can spruce up your home’s entrance area with a welcome mat from MR.DIY.

You can find the same item with different designs over at Eco Shop with a slightly higher price point of RM2.10.

For more information on MR.DIY’s RM2 deals, check out their website, Facebook, and Instagram.