Sunway University CEO: Using celebrity cut-outs adds fun element to social distancing

Sunway University decides to get creative by using celebrity cut-outs as social distancing tools. — Picture courtesy of Sunway University

PETALING JAYA, July 2 — Sunway University is letting its students do social distancing with the stars by placing celebrity cut-outs in its communal areas.

This is part of the university’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) to minimise the risk of Covid-19 transmission on campus.

Sunway Education Group’s chief executive officer Elizabeth Lee told Malay Mail that the cutouts will serve as a friendly reminder to students and staff to practice social distancing while acting as a fun photo prop to grab a selfie with.

“Rather than place a huge 'X' to discourage people from sitting too close to each other, we have planted ‘social distancing companions’ on seats which could otherwise be occupied by another.

“Our ‘social distancing companions’ are cut-outs of well-known personalities placed strategically at communal study areas.

“Other than serving as a reminder to our students to practise social distancing, they are also meant to provide a bit of fun as students can take photos with these ‘celebrities’,” said Lee.

From K-pop stars to Hollywood heartthrobs, the celebrity cut-outs feature notable figures from various backgrounds. — Picture courtesy of Sunway University

Some of the celebrity cut-outs you can spot on campus are Albert Einstein, Malala Yousafzai, Chef Wan, Nicol David, Jack Ma, Henry Golding, Tzuyu from Twice, Jungkook from BTS, and Rowan Atkinson, famous for his role as the comedic Mr Bean.

Lee said that they wanted to feature notable figures from a range of backgrounds and industries to promote diversity.

Sunway University is welcoming its students back in stages this month following the widespread closure of universities and colleges under the movement control order, which kicked in on March 18 this year.