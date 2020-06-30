Malaysian company selling Wagyu beef for Hari Raya Aidiladha ‘korban’ ritual — at RM29,999 for 50kg portion

Asia Harvest Agro is offering Wagyu beef for 'korban' at RM29,999 per share. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/ Harvest Fresh Produce Maeps

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 – With Hari Raya Aidiladha or Hari Raya Korban around the corner, local produce company Asia Harvest Agro is offering imported Wagyu beef packages for “korban” (sacrificial ritual).

According to a Facebook post, it was stated that customers will receive 50kg of the premium beef for RM29,999 delivered straight to their home for them to distribute to the poor.

It also said that average Wagyu cattle could produce up to 360kg and the actual market price for 50 kg of the A5 Wagyu beef could reach up to RM50,000.

The company promised that the Wagyu was imported from Miyazaki, Japan and the korban rites will be handled by a slaughterhouse approved by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) in Japan.

In a report by local news portal Astro Awani, Asia Harvest Agro managing director Najib Jalil said they launched the package yesterday after consulting with various parties which includes religious experts as well.

Assalamualaikum . Pada Tahun ini buat pertama kalinya ASIA HARVEST ingin memperkenalkan QORBAN WAGYU di MIYAZAKI Japan,... Posted by Harvest Fresh Produce MAEPS on Sunday, June 28, 2020

Najib also said that the news of their Wagyu package for korban which has been circulating around social media has received criticism from users mainly about deviating from the intended purpose of charity.

“The criticism received was when they questioned the purpose of the charity and why not do regular slaughter that could have more cows for the korban.

“However, there are also responses from dignitaries and associations who wish to join the korban.”

Najib who has been supplying Wagyu beef from Australia and Japan said that this isn’t the first time they were offering Wagyu beef for korban and that his company also offers regular beef packages.

Najib also said that the slaughtering process of the Wagyu cows will be carried out on the first and third holidays of Aidiladha and will be delivered in the next 10 to 15 days.

“The purpose is to provide a platform for people who can afford sacrificing the best bulls in the world.

“There is a procedure for storing (meat) but within 10 to 15 days of the month of Zulhijjah, the meat will reach Malaysia.”

According to Najib, they prefer to deliver the meat via aircraft instead of ships as they fear it would affect the quality of the meat and they are targeting about five Wagyu cows to be sacrificed this year.

The Wagyu korban package has drawn many comments online with some users finding the price to be outrageous.

This is because the normal price for a share of local korban beef usual ranges from RM290 to RM700 only depending on the quality and breed.