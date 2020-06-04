Selangor princess Tengku Zatashah calls out face mask litterbugs on Instagram

Tengku Zatashah was disappointed to see the lack of civic duty of those littering public spaces with used face masks. — Picture from Instagram/zatashah

PETALING JAYA, June 4 — Royal environmentalist Tengku Zatashah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has publicly criticised litterbugs who are dumping their used face masks on the streets.

The daughter of the Selangor ruler posted Instagram photos of the personal protective equipment (PPE) items found on the sidewalk, the road, and in the bushes in public locations across Kuala Lumpur.

She also shared an anecdote about how a woman attempted to litter her mask in public until she was told to pick it up and throw it in the bin located just six metres away.

“Sadly, this is our current reality. Please folks, no littering and throw your masks and gloves into the bins,” Tengku Zatashah wrote.

She added that the used masks are considered as biohazardous waste and must be disposed of properly to prevent environmental contamination.

These measures would also protect other people from potential harm, she said.

Tengku Zatashah’s followers were equally disheartened to see the face masks discarded so carelessly and many said that it was a common sight in several places in the Klang Valley.

“It’s happening in Subang Jaya too. I noticed masks and gloves left behind at Empire Shopping Gallery and Aeon Big,” said one Instagram user.

“Too many around my neighbourhood too,” wrote another.