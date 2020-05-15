‘Lockdown Kurung Kedah’: Malaysian fashion label Larney cleverly names Hari Raya outfits after Covid-19 phrases

The Larney Raya 2020 collection is dedicated to the spirit of unity during the global pandemic. — Picture from Instagram/Larney

PETALING JAYA, May 15 — With all things coronavirus dominating headlines since the outbreak swept across the globe, it was only a matter of time before Covid-19 seeped into popular culture.

Just like Malaysian fashion label Larney that found inspiration in the pandemic and launched a Hari Raya collection featuring Covid-19 phrases that doesn’t require any explanation.

Each design is given names such as Stay at Home Kebaya, Don’t Panic Kurung Kedah, Social Distancing Dress, Flatten the Curve Kebaya, Work from Home Songket and Kita Jaga Kita Kurung.

Larney founder Zura Zaibidi said she chose the catchy names that were gathered from trending words on social media to highlight the spirit of togetherness amongst women facing the pandemic.

“As a woman, wife and mother, I believe career women out there are affected by movement control order (MCO) that asked them to stay at home which absolutely changed their daily routine.

“So, it is a perfect inspiration to name the designs in this year’s Raya collection as a way of remembering our current situation,” she said.

Zura had earlier planned to launch a campaign for her label’s Raya 2020 collection but the fun idea was hampered by the MCO.

She hopes that despite current conditions, the Larney Raya collection will resonate with women out there whom she believes will still need at least one Raya outfit to celebrate the upcoming festivities.

This year’s collection comprises 21 intriguingly named designs and features a wide array of fabrics from rich satin silk and comfortable cotton to unique songket and exquisite laces and embroidery.

“I hope that with the Larney Raya Collection, it will somehow create happiness and positive vibes for the women out there to face the MCO period,” she said.

Zura added she was caught by surprise that even under the MCO, loyal and new customers have been supporting the label by purchasing Raya outfits from the website and asking about the collection.

“That is also one of the reasons why I am determined to make the Larney Raya Collection happen and I also believe that women deserve to look beautiful and gorgeous in her Raya outfit,” she said.

Like many fashion designers in Malaysia who responded rapidly to the shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health workers, the team at Larney took it upon themselves to produce hundreds of PPE by the third week of the MCO.

Zura said the move to assist frontliners perfectly summed up the spirit of the Larney woman whom she describes as problem solvers who never give up.

On behalf of her label, Zura hopes career women affected by the MCO will continue to stay positive and think of creative ways to generate the economy.

The Larney Raya Collection 2020, available in sizes S, M, L and XL, is priced between RM259 and RM689.

Visit larney.com.my or contact 011-2379 4505 to purchase.