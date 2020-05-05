Manning the kitchen: Malaysian men get together in a Facebook Group to share their cooking during MCO

The Suami Masak Apa Hari Ini Facebook group was created for husbands and future husbands to share their cooking and tips for their prepared meals during MCO. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/Suami Masak Apa Hari Ini

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — From mouth-watering dishes to desserts, Malaysian men have been sharing their attempts in the kitchen in the Suami Masak Apa Hari Ini (SMAHI) Facebook group.

The group, created exclusively for husbands or husbands-to-be who have taken the mantle/apron in their kitchen, saw many sharing photos and videos of their prepared meals during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

SMAHI has accumulated over 50,000 members since the group was created on April 16 and members actively participate by sharing their own photos and videos of their home cooked meals.

Some were also seen trading recipes, sharing cooking tips and even asking for suggestions as to what meal they can cook with the ingredients they currently have with them.

According to one of the postings by the group members, Chef Megat, some of the members in the group are actually legitimate chefs with more than 20 years of experience.

“We are here to share our experience with those who are interested. Maybe there’s a silver lining to the MCO, because of it, we have found the time to gather around and share our cooking experience in this awesome group.”

“My advice is, take this opportunity to learn as much as possible and at the same time we can share some amazing recipes with each other,” he said in the post.

SMAHI has even caught the attention of actor Hairul Azreen Idris, who has also joined the group, taking the chance to share his own homemade caramel pudding tutorial video.

In the five minutes and twenty second video, Hairul can be seen preparing the dessert with his son.

The Paskal actor also said in his post that it was his first time making caramel pudding.

The post has accumulated over 800 likes and over 100 comments with most finding it amusing that Hairul joined.