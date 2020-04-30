MAC Cosmetics launches 'Honor of Kings' makeup line

MAC Cosmetics is launching a collection featuring characters from the game 'Honor of Kings.' — Picture courtesy of MAC Cosmetics via AFP

NEW YORK, April 30 — The cosmetics giant is renewing its partnership with the most popular mobile game in China, Honor of Kings (Tencent), with an ever-more focused collection based on five male characters from the game: Bai, Shouyue, Yun, Xin and Liang.

The new line will offer denizens of the game's battle arena an immersive moment in the company of familiar heroes while putting on their makeup.

The new collection is composed of lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes and pro-palettes presented in colors that represent individual game characters and members of the virtual boys band WXWZ: Bai, Shouyue, Yun, Xin and Liang.

Bai's unfailing confidence can be seen in Brave Red lipstick, and orange-pink eyeshadows. Shouyue's cheerful and empathetic personality is represented by orange-brown eyeshadows and Marrakesh lipstick, while Yun's sense of responsibility and irreproachable character is brought to life by brown-red Paramount lipstick and a matching palette of eyeshadows.

The collection is completed by a Mini Extra Dimension Highlighter Double Gleam, which promises a radiant and luminous complexion at any time of the day. The product is presented in colourful packaging with shades that also recall the five characters.

The MAC x Honor of Kings collaboration is rolling out in select areas this May. — AFP-Relaxnews