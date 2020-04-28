FGV launches Ramadan charity campaign as demand soars during MCO

The makers of Saji cooking oil and Prai sugar will match the value of its products purchased by the public from now until May 22 for charity. — Picture courtesy of FGV Holdings Berhad PETALING JAYA, April 28 — Observing the month of Ramadan during the Movement Control Order (MCO) is certainly an experience unlike any other for Malaysian Muslims.

There might be no Ramadan bazaars but food remains a big part when families gather to break fast.

With more Malaysians staying home to make meals, demand for FGV products has soared during the MCO period, says FGV Holdings Berhad (FGV) group chief executive officer Datuk Haris Fadzilah Hassan.

To recognise the public’s increased support, Saji has launched a campaign to match the value of its products purchased by consumers as part of a charity donation drive until a targeted amount is reached.

The amount raised is donated on behalf of consumers.

Through its subsidiary Delima Oil Products Sdn Bhd (DOP), FGV has created an opportunity for the public to give back to society by taking part in the Kongsi Rezeki Seikhlas Hati campaign.

The campaign was launched on April 24 and will end on May 22.

Consumers who purchase any products under the FGV brand such as Saji, Adela, Tiara, Tiga Udang, Seri Pelangi, Prai sugar and its latest dairy product Bright Cow, only need to WhatsApp a snapshot of their receipts and their full name to 017-6428765.

Each week, Saji will donate FGV products and cash based on the amount collected which will be distributed to selected non-governmental organisations.

“This is the second year DOP has organised a campaign for Ramadan.

“Last year DOP managed to raise a target of RM300,000 through the public’s purchase of SAJI cooking oil for the Infak Ramadan Saji campaign.

“The proceeds were donated to Yayasan Felda, Mercy Malaysia and the National Cancer Council (MAKNA),” Haris said.

Consumers who have contributed to the campaign will be honoured through a special post on Saji’s official social media.