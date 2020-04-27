Science challenges to encourage children to take an interest in engineering

Specially created challenges offer children a playful introduction to the world of science. — Picture by ChristinaFelsing/IStock.com via AFP-Relaxnews

LONDON, April 27 — The James Dyson foundation has shared a series of “Challenge Cards” created by engineers at the British home appliances company. The goal is to offer children a playful introduction to the world of science.

With some weeks of lockdown still left to run in many areas, children, with a little help from their parents, will find plenty of excitement in this series of remarkable challenges. Among the 44 experiments on offer are schemes to fit an egg into a bottle without breaking it, skewer a balloon without bursting it, measure the speed of light with chocolate and a microwave oven, make raisins dance, build a lava lamp and mix invisible ink.

The cards are available online from the James Dyson Foundation website. — AFP-Relaxnews