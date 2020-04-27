KL police inspector goes extra mile to help Russian couple and their baby at MCO roadblock

Kind police officers putting on diapers for the Russian couple's baby. — Picture via Facebook/JSPTKL

PETALING JAYA, April 27 — A police inspector earned social media praise after helping a Russian couple and their baby during his movement control order roadblock duty last Friday.

During the roadblock, Inspector Sinniah Rajoo stumbled upon a Russian couple and their baby who was not clothed.

He also noticed that something was amiss when he saw that the baby’s umbilical cord was still bleeding, as reported by Harian Metro.

Upon further inspection, the couple told the inspector that they had delivered the baby at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur and claimed that they were out of money.

Sinniah and another police officer then went to the rescue by purchasing diapers for the baby and even cleaned the baby.

A picture was also posted on the Royal Malaysia Police Facebook page showing Inspector Sinniah cradling the baby that was already fully-clothed.

Inspector Sinniah holding the fully-clothed baby in his arms. — Picture via Facebook/JSPTKL

“A few police officers including myself then forked out some money to give to the Russian couple to buy their essentials.

“They were then brought to the Tun Razak Police Station before heading to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for their health checks.”

The Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforce Department also took this kind act to its Facebook page, garnering 1,700 likes and shared over 400 times.

Most Facebook users were touched by the policeman’s good deed while others congratulated his kind act.