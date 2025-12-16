KOTA KINABALU, Dec 16 — The Election Commission (EC) has fixed January 24, 2026, as polling day for the dual by-elections for the Kinabatangan parliamentary seat and the Sabah state seat of Lamag, following the death of their elected representative, Datuk Bung Moktar Radin.

Nomination day has been set for January 10, 2026, while early voting will take place on January 20, four days ahead of polling day.

EC chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Datuk Harun announced the dates in a statement following a special meeting held today.

“The Election Commission has decided that the Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election and the Lamag State Assembly by-election will be held to fill the vacancies in both seats,” he said.

Ramlan said the official campaign period will last 14 days and is expected to cost about RM10 million, with 1,106 election personnel to be deployed.

A total of 36 ordinary polling centres with 117 polling streams, as well as one early voting centre, will be used for both by-elections.

“The Nomination Centre and the Official Vote Tallying Centre for both by-elections will be located at Dewan Sri Lamag, Kinabatangan,” he said.

The electoral roll to be used comprises 48,722 voters, including 48,526 ordinary voters and 196 police personnel, based on the latest roll updated as of December 5, 2025.

Ramlan said applications for postal voting — including for election workers, security personnel, media practitioners and overseas voters — opened today and must be submitted online through the EC portal.

To ensure orderly campaigning, the EC will establish four election campaign enforcement teams, comprising representatives from the police, local authorities and candidates.

The EC also invited government agencies, non-governmental organisations and interested bodies to apply as election observers, with applications open until December 31.

Ramlan said the EC would continue to provide live streaming coverage of selected polling stations and intensify its “Jom Kita Undi” campaign to encourage voter turnout.

“Voters are encouraged to check their voting details beginning January 5, 2026, through the MySPR Semak portal, mobile application or the EC hotline,” he said.

Bung, a six-term MP and a two-term state assemblyman for Lamag, died on December 5 from lung and kidney complications, opening up the vacancies and paving the way for the by-elections.