Take a virtual tour of world famous tulip gardens in the Netherlands (VIDEO)

An employee of the flower garden Keukenhof works for the opening season, near Lisse in the Netherlands. ― AFP pic

AMSTERDAM, April 12 — Need a dose of spring in your quarantined indoor life? The world-famous tulip park in the Netherlands is now online for virtual visits. Smell-o-vision not included.

Like many of the world’s most famous parks and gardens which have been closed due to Covid-19, Keukenhof gardens 30 minutes outside Amsterdam, was forced to turn visitors away this season.

Around this time every year, about one million people, most of whom come from abroad, head to the park to take in the fields of pastel-colored tulips for which it is famous.

So that the spectacle doesn’t go to waste, video tours have been posted online, some guided by resident gardeners.

Overall, Keukenhof boasts more than seven million flower bulbs and 800 varieties of flowering tulips which carpet 32 hectares of grounds.

Along with the Netherlands’ most iconic tulip, the gardens also grow hyacinths, daffodils, orchids, roses, carnations, irises and lilies among other flowers.

Take a virtual tour of the gardens, without the crowds, below. — AFP-Relaxnews