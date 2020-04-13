Learnt from YouTube: Delivery rider wows Malaysians with piano-playing skills after dropping off order (VIDEO)

The self-taught musician learned to play the piano from YouTube videos. — Screengrab from Twitter/@IzatYuan

PETALING JAYA, April 13 — The musical talents of a delivery rider playing the piano after dropping off an order has been mesmerising Malaysians on social media.

MrSpeedy employee Muhammad Amirullah Mohd Zin thought he would spend some time tickling the ivories while waiting for his next delivery job.

Bile customer lambat sangat pick up food, piano dulu seround.. feling habis dia main tu.. gudjob brother pic.twitter.com/BYwAvH8Kyl — Izat Yuan (@IzatYuan) April 11, 2020

Unbeknownst to the gifted young man, Twitter user Izat Yuan was recording his performance from above and the clip of Amirullah playing Kisah Cinta Kita by Hafiz Suip has been viewed 1.7 million times since it was posted on Saturday evening.

The clip also received 50,300 retweets and almost 68,000 likes on Twitter.

Replying to Izat’s initial tweet, Amirullah said he dedicated the songs, including a piano rendition of Camilla Cabello’s Havana to those at the International Youth Centre seeing that the quiet centre could use some liveliness.

Hahaha bro thankss ..lepas hantar order tadi kat situ..tengok macam line clear main la kejap, rupanya ada orang rakam hahaha 😂 tak sangka pulak anyway thanks bro..tu lagu utk korang harini sunyi2 dekat IYC ✌️ baru meriah https://t.co/K6KmIG7Es0 — Amirullah (@Swagggys) April 11, 2020

Malay Mail found out that the self-taught music lover is a 22-year-old student currently pursuing a diploma in Aircraft Engineering at the Aviation Management College in Dengkil.

Asked how he felt about becoming a viral sensation, Amirullah told Malay Mail: “I don’t know, I think this is the most insane thing that’s happened in my life because I wasn’t expecting this.”

“Malaysians are so cool — a lot of them are starting to love the piano.”

Amirullah has been playing the piano for over three years just by learning off YouTube instead of paying for expensive lessons.

“Some have asked me what grade I’m at, shy to answer because this is underground grade,”

“If you guys want to learn the piano, don’t make the price a hurdle, you can use a midi controller, just connect with your phone,” he wrote on Twitter.

Amirullah told Malay Mail the piano was his favourite instrument because of his father, who loved playing 80s and 90s songs.

“He was a performer too, he was the keyboardist in his band when he was in the army,” he said.

“The keyboard was always at home, so I thought I better try to learn rather than just let it sit there.”

The part-time delivery rider said he was waiting to start an internship but is continuing his gig with same-day delivery platform MrSpeedy due to the extended Movement Order Control.

Since Amirullah’s viral performance, many have praised the young man for his self-taught skills.

I think dia ni gifted. Check it out this one..feeling habis https://t.co/VmhpEBt2qk — Daem (@querezuan) April 11, 2020

Anyway saya tak amik class pun untuk belajar piano, just belajar dari youtube je hehe nothing impossible 👍😬✌️ — Amirullah (@Swagggys) April 11, 2020