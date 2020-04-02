FWD Takaful launches two new medical riders, extensions that cover Covid-19 treatment

FWD Medical Rider and FWD Medical Executive Rider — a comprehensive and flexible medical coverage with smart benefits. — Picture courtesy of FWD Takaful

PETALING JAYA, April 2 — FWD Takaful Berhad has unveiled two new medical plans that offer comprehensive and flexible coverage.

The FWD Medical Rider and FWD Medical Executive Rider plans offer medical coverage and benefits for Malaysians in the event of hospitalisation or undergoing surgery due to sickness or accidental injury.

The takaful (Syariah compliant) provider has made this move to cater to the preferences of the people, with new products and benefits lined up.

“In recent years, a greater number of Malaysians have been turning to private healthcare as their preferred option, even as medical costs continue to go up,” said FWD Takaful chief executive officer Salim Majid Zain in a press release.

“We want to change the way people feel about Takaful by providing easy access to innovative family Takaful products to all Malaysians.

“Our basic medical rider and extended medical rider will provide financial assistance to customers and their families to cover hospitalisation, surgery and even Intensive care unit fees in the event of major illnesses and heavy medical expenses.”

He added that customers can also easily access their “eMedical” cards via a mobile application for the newly launched riders for a more seamless service.

“We strive to enhance digitally-enabled relationships with our customers. The eMedical cards will serve as a mode of identification and participants will also be able to submit their claims and view their entitlement and balance,” said Salim.

The FWD Medical Rider and FWD Medical Executive Rider can be purchased via any authorised FWD Takaful agents as the riders provide cashless and hassle-free admission into most major hospitals and medical centres — with options on hospital rooms and boards.

They also include coverage for a family option as well in one certificate, in which the rider can be offered as an individual plan, couple plan or family plan, which covers up to four children.

The riders also incorporate added benefits for participants, as the annual limit will also be increased by 10 per cent if there are no claims within two years, with a cap at a 50 per cent increase of the initial annual limit.

Deductible options for lower contributions are also available, whereby if a participant seeks medical attention, they will only need to pay a minimum amount and FWD Takaful will pay for the balance if admission is because of a major illness or accident.

The extended FWD Medical Executive Rider offers additional coverage such as additional overall annual limit due to major health problems, in-hospital psychiatric treatment, alternative medical practitioner treatment, hospital companion’s bed and even coverage on maternity complications.

Participants of the new riders will be covered in the event that they require hospitalisation for Covid-19 isolation and treatment. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide, FWD Takaful has also included complimentary special extension in the two new riders, with coverage and benefits in relation to the illness.

Although the standard exclusion does not include coverage for communicable diseases requiring isolation and quarantine, a waiver has been set in place for admission or treatments related to Covid-19 in hospitals within Malaysia.

Coverage will take effect immediately if the participant is diagnosed with the Covid-19 virus and requires hospitalisation, with the deductible and waiting period also waived.

To find out more about the benefits of FWD Takaful’s two new medical riders surf over to https://www.fwd.com.my/en/riders/fwd-medical-rider/

Alternatively, you can also call 1-300-13-7988 or e-mail [email protected] for more information.