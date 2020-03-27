Community garden Kebun-Kebun Bangsar hands out produce to the needy during MCO

Every bit helps — community garden Kebun-Kebun Bangsar gave away 21 chicken and goose eggs to the needy. — Photo via Facebook/ Kebun-Kebun Bangsar

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — It may just be 21 eggs but it will surely put a smile to its recipients.

The chicken and goose eggs, products of community garden Kebun-Kebun Bangsar (KKB) located in Lorong Bukit Pantai, were handed to those in need.

KKB co-founder Ng Sek Sun said this was the third time the garden’s produce had been given out since the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO).

“Yesterday, we gave away our vegetables to the Lighthouse Children Welfare Home,” he told Malay Mail.

“Most of the time it’s to soup kitchens, especially Pit Stop (Community Cafe).”

Since MCO was enforced on March 18, the garden has given away its produce, mostly vegetables, three times.

“It is about our community coming together to take care of our less privileged members,” added Ng.

Additionally at Kebun-Kebun Kerinchi, residents of the nearby people’s housing project help themselves to vegetables planted along the Klang River.

The community garden was in the news recently after it was issued with an eviction notice by the Federal Territories Land and Mines Department as well as a notice from the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to remove all its domestic animals.

Kebun-Kebun Bangsar is open daily including public holidays and is run by volunteers.