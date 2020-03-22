Tracy Anderson shares at-home workout on Instagram, announces she’ll upload more videos to YouTube for those self-isolating

Tracy Anderson is giving online classes on Instagram. — Picture courtesy of Tracy Anderson / Instagram

NEW YORK, March 22 — Celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson has posted an at-home workout on her Instagram page to encourage her followers to keep exercising while self-isolating and will also be uploading more videos to her YouTube channel to help keep us all moving over the next few weeks.

Tracy says in her post that she has always been a fan of at-home workouts, noting that over ten years ago she released her first fitness DVD with the motto “Staying in is the new going out in fitness.”

Of course, with the current coronavirus outbreak and many of us around the world living under a lockdown or self-isolating, this is truer than ever at the moment, as we try and stay fit inside the sometimes limited space of our own homes.

To help keep us motivated, Tracy has now posted a video of a short workout using ankle weights and light dumbbells which could be done in a small space at home. If unlike Tracy, you don’t have equipment to hand, you could also follow Tracy’s workout using just a mat and your own body weight. In the Instagram post she has also announced that she will be offering fans two weeks of free access to her Online Studio to stream more fitness videos and will be uploading workouts to her YouTube channel as of next week “to ensure that you all can participate in the act of movement and healthy living from home, and you don’t have to compromise strategy or results.”

“The classes aren’t filmed as fancy as a DVD, but my knowledge and strategy is all there,” said Tracy. “I can’t help but think how we need to be hearing and adapting our lives to my original motto more than ever today.” — AFP-Relaxnews