Here’s how to access unlimited eBooks for free during MCO

Scribd is offering free access to everyone for 30 days. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Staying at home during this COVID-19 pandemic can be extremely tough. Malaysia has a movement control order in place and it will last 10 more days. However, there is some good news, certain companies are offering their services for free in order to help people during this time. Astro is offering all of its channels for free and Netflix’s party extension is here for those who can’t leave their home but still want to spend time with their friends and loved ones.

Scribd, an eBook and audiobook platform is offering free access to everyone for 30 days. This can be extremely welcoming for many people who find comfort in reading. Having access to to a variety of material can be an incredible way to spend time, browsing through countless content. Apart from books and audiobooks, you can also access magazines and various documents on the platform.

Free Scribd access with no card required

Typically, you’ll need to sign up with your payment card details in order to enjoy the 30-day free trial. However, Scribd is now allowing anyone to access their library for free without providing any credit or debit card details.

If you’re interested to give it a go, you can register via this link. If you wish to continue after 30 days, the subscription costs US$8.99/month (about RM39.51).

Free eBooks from National Library

Alternatively, you can also “borrow” eBooks from our very own National Library. The books can be accessed via the web or through the Libby app. Obviously, the app provides a better reading experience and you can download the eBooks for offline reading. Do note that there’s a limited number of copies per title which is likely due to the library’s licencing agreements.

Currently, in Malaysia, there are 1,183 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths reported so far. 114 cases have already recovered and discharged. The military will be deployed starting tomorrow to assist in enforcing the movement control order. — SoyaCincau