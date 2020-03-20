Former Malaysian student from China draws plaudits after sharing Covid-19 precautionary measures in flawless Bahasa (VIDEO)

Husna Liang speaking confidently and fluently in Malay received praises from Malaysians. ― Facebook screengrab

PETALING JAYA, March 20 — Husna Liang from China has become the darling of Malaysian social media users after she shared safety measures that Malaysians should take amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Liang who hails from Beijing, and previously resided in Malaysia as a student, impressed not only for the useful sharing of information, but also her impressive command of Bahasa Malaysia.

In the video, Liang dons a mask and kicks off talking about public practises in Beijing including the use of a mask, and tips such as using a tissue to press buttons in a lift and performing contactless transactions.

“The citizens of China have received ample help from other countries including Malaysia during difficult times, which is why I want to share some important tips to my Malaysian friends.

“Let’s all help one another to stop the spread of Covid-19.”

The video she posted has received 10,000 likes so far and have been shared 16,000 times with Malaysians praising her command of the Malay language and thanking her for the tips.



