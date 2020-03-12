Stressed-out woman drives Kancil into Terengganu airport arrival hall

The 55-year-old caused chaos at the Sultan Mahmud Airport in Kuala Nerus when she drove past the automatic glass doors into the building. — Picture from Twitter/@manarianz5

PETALING JAYA, March 12 — A 55-year-old woman stunned many after driving her Perodua Kancil into the Sultan Mahmud Airport (LTSM) in Kuala Nerus, Terengganu.

The incident took place yesterday when she drove her vehicle past the automatic glass doors into the airport’s arrival hall, striking panic into passersbys, Sinar Harian reported.

It is understood the woman was experiencing high levels of stress which led her to her actions.

LTSM staff quickly came to the woman’s aid to calm her down and took control of the situation by persuading her from acting aggressively to prevent accidents and property damage.

LTSM manager Che Sulaiman Che Pa said his staff had tried stopping the woman from entering the building but failed.

It was fortunate though that the driver and others around the scene of the incident were unharmed.

“We then persuaded her to come out of her car to avoid any accidents,” Che Sulaiman said.

It took an hour to calm the woman down and coax her to open her car door upon which the airport staff turned off her engine and took away her car keys.

But she refused to leave her vehicle and airport staff had to push her car out of the arrival hall while she was seated in her car.

Che Sulaiman said it was the first time such an incident occurred at LTSM but he was thankful there was no damage or serious injuries and added the woman has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

In an earlier report by Harian Metro, the Kuala Terengganu/Kuala Nerus District Public Defense Force (APM) officer, Captain (PA) Ahmad Kamal Hakim Ngah said his team rushed to the scene after receiving alerts from the public.

They received a distress call at 5.36pm and four personnel were deployed to the scene.

On social media, images of the woman’s Kancil in the arrival hall has been going viral much to the amusement of social media users who have been making light of the incident.

A tweet by Taslim Razin has garnered 3,000 retweets and 2,400 likes.

“She wants to check in her car,” wrote @faizfadzil.

“I thought this only happens in movies,” said @asyrafgk.

“Maybe she thinks all McDonald’s have a drive-through,” commented @iwan_0913.