Two of Kenya’s rare white giraffes found dead, leaving only one of its kind in the world

The white giraffe is one of the world’s rarest mammals. — Picture via Twitter/RainforestTrust

PETALING JAYA, March 11 — Two rare white giraffes have been found dead in the north eastern region of Kenya’s Garissa Country.

Born with a condition called leucism that reduces the giraffes’ skin pigmentations causing them to be white in colour, the death of the two have left only one remaining according to BBC.

Hirola Community Conservancy manager Mohammed Ahmednoor, revealed that the mother and her calf were last seen more than three months ago.

We mourn the loss of Kenya's rare white giraffes.#PressRelease pic.twitter.com/Cu3PjQisqy — Hirola Conservation (@hirola_program) March 10, 2020

The Hirola Conservation Programme posted a notice via its Twitter account yesterday on the death of the two giraffes with the caption, “We mourn the loss of Kenya’s rare white giraffes”.

The notice also stated that the carcasses were found by locals and “are believed to be killed by poachers”

“The organisation is working closely with local communities and local authorities to ensure that isolating poaching incidents would be terminated.”