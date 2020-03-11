Selfless DBKL officer hailed a hero after injuring himself while attempting to rescue a stray puppy

Amran Mat Dali is currently seeking treatment in KL. — Picture via Facebook/PersatuanHaiwanMalaysia-MalaysiaAnimalAssociation

PETALING JAYA, March 11 — Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) officer Amran Mat Dali might have been off-duty and on a family vacation in Teluk Kemang last weekend.

The yelps of a stray puppy trapped in a nearby covered drain, however, was enough for him to spring into action, according to Harian Metro.

It was a painful sacrifice as he was seriously injured when the drain cover he stepped on broke and gave way, resulting in Amran tumbling down the three-metre deep drain.

A friend quickly alerted the authorities who rushed to both Amran and the puppy’s rescue.

Amran said his left knee has been severely injured due to the fall, and he is currently seeking treatment from a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

His heroic effort however has not gone unnoticed, with the Malaysia Animal Association (MAA) sharing Amran’s courageous act on their Facebook page.

MAA president Arie Dwi Andika visited Amran in the hospital and handed him a certificate of appreciation, a cake and MAA souvenirs in a tee shirt and cap.

The post has received over 1,000 likes and has been shared over 100 times with Facebook users from all walks of life thanking Amran and wishing him a speedy recovery.