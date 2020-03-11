Former PM Najib turns model to promote signature tagline ‘MaluAperr Bossku’ kurta line

Datuk Seri Najib Razak turns model for the MAB kurta. — Screenshot courtesy of Facebook/Najib Razak

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11— Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has a new gig — as a model.

To the amusement of many, he took to his Facebook page to promote a line of kurta (traditional loose collarless shirt) by a local brand utilising his tagline, ‘MaluAperr Bossku’ (MAB).

Najib jokingly admitted he had taken it on as a ‘second job’, though he clarified that he was doing it to help out young local entrepreneurs who had shown endless support for him.

“I don’t think it’s wrong to help out once in a while. Our religion has taught me to always help one another.”

“We should help out whenever we were asked and fit to do so,” he said in his post.

The post which has images of Najib in multiple colours the kurta is available in, has gained over 100,000 likes and over 4,000 shares.

While no price was stated, the MAB Kurta is expected to be on sale for this upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri.