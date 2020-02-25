Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra presents the classical gems of Mozart

Italian clarinettist Alessandro Carbonare is set to perform at The Elegance of Mozart concerts this weekend. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Be spellbound in magnificent classical music splendour when the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) presents gems composed by the renowned composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart this weekend at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP).

The concerts will be led by the MPO’s conductor laureate Kees Bakels.

The MPO has chosen two of Mozart’s best symphonies, No. 35 and 38, framed by his famous Clarinet Concerto, to enthral its audience.

All works are from the last eight years of Mozart’s life, where he was at the peak of his compositional mastery.

Symphony No. 35 is one of the largest ensembles that Mozart has ever used and has one of the most striking openings of any of his symphony.

On the other hand, Symphony No. 38, regarded as “Prague”, was composed and premiered in Prague in 1787 which received an overwhelming response.

The concerts will feature Italian clarinettist Alessandro Carbonare.

He has performed with esteemed orchestras such as Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, Chicago Symphony Orchestra and New York Philharmonic Orchestra.

Over the years, he was awarded at various international music competitions around the world and has collaborated with renowned artists such as Claudio Abbado, Leonidas Kavakos, Alexandre Lonquich and Lang Lang.

Together with the MPO, he will be performing Mozart’s sublime Clarinet Concerto, the last instrumental work he completed before his death.

The work is the culmination of Mozart’s career as “The Prince of Concerto Writers”.

Join the MPO in this musical tribute to Mozart on February 29 and March 1 at 8.30pm and 3pm respectively.

